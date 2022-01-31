BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley continues to put up big offensive numbers, but it was defense that was the key Monday night against Gate City.
East kept the Blue Devils’ offense in check for most of the night in a 60-49 nondistrict boys basketball win at the Dyer Dome.
CHANGING THE PACE
East (15-6) seemed to be content to play at Gate City’s slower pace in the first half, primarily because its defense was containing the Blue Devils (8-8).
“The tempo was slower than we’re used to,” Patriots coach Dillon Faver said. “Gate City did a good job in making us work for everything that we earned in the first half.
“I thought we played a good first half. I thought we played good halfcourt defense. I mean if you hold a team to 15 points, you’re playing pretty good defense.”
The Patriots held a 22-15 first-half lead then upped the pace in the second half.
“I told the guys that we were playing well, that we were doing just fine,” Faver said. “And that we were going to come out and press a little bit and try to get some deflections and try to get some easy buckets.
“It’s all about playing great defense and finishing a great defensive possession with a rebound and going the other way and making a solid play. I thought we did that and came out and overall played a solid basketball game.”
That pressing defense helped the Patriots close out the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 38-25 lead. They went up by 23 with 4:31 to play after a 3-pointer from Bartley put his team up 54-31.
The 2,000-point-plus scorer said the quicker pace of the game in the second half played into the hands of his team.
“We like to play at that quicker speed, so that really worked out for us,” Bartley said.
ONE FINAL RUN
A 10-0 run from Gate City in the final minutes cut the Patriots’ lead to 57-46, but that was as close as the Blue Devils could get.
“Give them a lot of credit,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “They’re a good team, they know who they are, they make some shots and do some good stuff.
“The Bartley kid is tough to stop. He does a lot.”
Making the trip across the state line to play strong Tennessee teams will make Gate City a better squad, Barnes said.
“This is why we come over here this time of year. To get better,” he noted.
BY THE NUMBERS
Bartley led all scorers with 23 points. Logan Murray finished with 13 for the Patriots.
Eli McMurray led Gate City with 17 points. Gunner Garrett scored 14 and Ryan Jessee added 12.