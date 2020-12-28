BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High's pressure defense led to a lot of easy baskets for Michael McMeans' squad on Monday.
The Vikings forced 15 Eastside turnovers in the first half on the way to an 80-52 boys basketball win at Viking Hall.
"I thought in the first half we played really well," McMeans said. "We played extremely hard defensively in the first half. We had a ton of ball pressure and created turnovers and that allowed us to kind of get out and run a little bit. I'm just pretty proud of our defensive effort in the first half."
That effort allowed the Vikings (4-9) to open the game with an 8-0 run, and they led 22-9 after the first quarter.
Eastside made the first basket of the second period but did not score again for four minutes, and Tennessee High reeled off 13 straight points to move out front 35-11 halfway through the quarter.
By halftime, the Vikings led 44-20.
"When Tennessee High shoots like they did today, they put you in a bind," Eastside coach Patrick Damron said.
Damron's Spartans (1-3) are in a rebuilding mode this season, which started just a week ago. Monday's loss was their fourth game in eight days, a stretch that included two losses to the quicker, stronger Vikings.
Damron said playing Tennessee High will help his team down the stretch.
"We came over for two games and we got out of those games what we hoped to get out of them," he said. "We're just trying to be positive with our kids. They're behind the gun, but we're just trying to compete. They were better than us today and there's not much more you can say."
CRUISE CONTROL
Both teams substituted liberally throughout the second half, and the Spartans outscored the Vikings 15-14 in the third.
Tennessee High then outscored Eastside 22-17 in the final period.
BY THE BOOK
Wade Witcher led a quartet of Vikings to finish in double-figure scoring with 15 points. Nysiah Foote, Maddox Fritts and Brandon Dufoe added 12 each.
Eastside got 13 points from Eli McCoy and 10 from Will Stansberry.