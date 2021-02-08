MARION — The pressure was too much for Union on Monday.
The young Lady Bears stayed close through three quarters but ultimately fell victim to Marion’s relentless full-court pressure and fell 71-55 to the undefeated Lady Scarlet Hurricanes in the Region 2D girls basketball quarterfinals at the Hurricane House.
Marion (14-0) advanced to the semifinal round and will host Ridgeview (10-4) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
YOUNGSTERS
At first glance, Union’s varsity roster might be mistaken for a junior varsity squad with its one junior, five sophomores and four freshmen and a starting five composed of four sophomores and a freshman. But Kory Bostic’s Lady Bears have played tough all season.
Union (5-10), the fourth seed from the Mountain 7 District, did so again against the top seed from the Southwest District.
Marion broke a 28-28 tie with a 9-3 run over the final 1:48 of the second quarter to take a 37-31 halftime advantage. Union kept within striking distance for most of the second half and got to within 63-55 with 4:20 remaining.
From that point, it was all about the experience Lady Hurricanes’ defense.
After committing only 10 turnovers through the first three quarters, Union gave it away eight times in the fourth, including on seven of its last nine possessions.
“This is one of the best defensive teams that I’ve had in a long time,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “As far as guards putting pressure on the ball, I think we’ve done a really good job of working harder to stay in their face, and that constant pressure and being smart, containing our man. I think they’ve done a great job with that this year.”
Bostic said Marion’s pressure simply wore down his squad, which had gone almost two full weeks without a game after Mountain 7 officials opted to cancel the district tournament.
“The 11 days off we had from the end of the regular season to tonight, we tried to condition, you try to scrimmage and you try to get prepared. But there’s just no preparation for game minutes,” Bostic said. “They wore us down there in the second half. I thought we handled it well in the first half, but they just kept wearing on us and wearing on us and in the second half it kind of got in our legs a little bit.
“I’m proud of them. We think the future’s bright and if these girls keep working, we feel like we can be back here next year and be right in the mix of it.”
THE NUMBERS
Kaylee Poston and Anna Hagy led Marion with 18 points apiece. Amber Kimberlin added 15 and Hayley Farris had 12.
Union’s Abby Slagle led all scorers with 20 points, and Isabella Blagg and Jordan Shuler had 12 points each.
Gracey McKinney pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Bears.