GATE CITY — The defending VHSL Class 2 state basketball championship team is under quarantine until Dec. 17.
Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts said Wednesday that the Lady Blue Devils basketball squad has been quarantined after a member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The quarantine is the second involving Gate City athletics. The Blue Devils boys basketball team, which finished as the VHSL Class state runner-up last season in March — in the final VHSL contest played before the league shutdown because of the coronavirus — is under a COVID-19 quarantine until Dec. 16.
Both Gate City boys and girls teams are scheduled to open their seasons on Dec. 21 against Daniel Boone.
The two teams are scheduled to begin Mountain 7 District play against Union on Dec. 23.
Roberts said Wednesday the status of those games is still uncertain because of the quarantines.