BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway seems custom-made for Chase Elliott.
Elliott won the last three NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutoff races on his way to winning the 2020 season championship. He has shown plenty of speed in recent visits to Bristol Motor Speedway, producing a victory in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race.
Combine those factors and the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is plenty excited about Saturday night’s race.
“A cutoff race at Bristol is perfect. It’s a great event,” Elliott said. “It’s one of the most exciting events of the year. It’s one that has been that way for a long time on our schedule. I think that’s a great place for a cutoff, and I am glad it’s in the playoffs.”
Elliott, seventh in the standings, is in a good position to advance to the playoff round of 12. He has two wins, 12 top-five finishes and 17-top 10 finishes through the first 28 races.
Just 25 years old, he has 13 career victories. He has been solid on the bullrings with three top-10 finishes at the past four short-track races. His record at Bristol includes three top-five finishes and 310 laps led, the most of any track on which he’s yet to win.
In addition, crew chief Alan Gustafson has worked with multitime Bristol winners Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin. The wild card is the track, which was returned to concrete after being covered in dirt for the spring races.
“It seems like (Bristol) did a really good job of how they put the dirt down and took it back up to where the track surface doesn’t look any different,” Elliott said. “I anticipate everybody will adapt pretty quickly. The Bristol night race is always one of my favorite races of the year. It’s a great environment and one of the coolest events on our schedule.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store www.timesnews.net/site/app.html.