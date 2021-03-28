BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Elliott is caught up in the excitement of racing on the Bristol dirt.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of the 2020 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway likes the hype surrounding Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. The first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in a half-century has been the talk of the motorsports world, even more a topic of conversation than the Daytona 500 in February.
“It’s great for the sport. From a driver’s perspective, I’m excited about it,” Elliott said. “I feel like there’s more excitement about the weekend than if it would have been a normal Bristol spring race. There’s been a lot more hype about it and the guys in the shop have been excited, working hard at it. The unknown is the most intriguing thing about the weekend whether you’re a fan, a driver or crew member.”
Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is coming off a tough weekend. He was at Bristol last weekend to compete in a Super Late Model car in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals and got caught up in a multicar wreck and hit the frontstretch wall. The next day in a Cup Series race, his frustrating weekend continued with a blown motor at his home track of Atlanta.
Elliott said the Bristol wreck looked worse than it actually was from the driver’s seat.
“I didn’t hit that hard, fortunately,” he said. “I don’t think a lot translates in the cars from a driving perspective. It’s still a race car; you’re trying to go fast and turn left. Obviously, the track is the same, so I thought it was worth our time to come up here.”
While not considered a favorite Sunday, like those with extensive dirt experience, Elliott, an 11-time Cup winner, is hard to count out. He turned it on near the end of last season to win the final two races at Martinsville and Phoenix and join his father Bill as a NASCAR champion.
One of the most talented drivers in the sport who boasts wins on tracks of different lengths, he would love to add the first dirt race in 50 years to his résumé.
The biggest question is how the track will change over the course of 250 laps.
“I’ve never been a part of a dirt race where the track takes rubber, although I’ve watched one,” he said. “It happened at the Chili Bowl in January, which was interesting. The dirt guys who do this all the time are probably going to see this before the rest of us. I don’t think anyone knows how it’s going to transition through the day.”
Elliott was runner-up in the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished fifth at Phoenix, but the rest of his results this season have been outside the top 10. He ranks ninth in the NASCAR points standings after six races.
Still, he feels optimistic with the speed in his organization’s Chevrolets.
“We haven’t had great results the first handful of races,” he said. “We’ve had decent pace some weeks and other weeks we haven’t. We’ve had super eventful races whether it’s me making mistakes, putting us in bad positions, damage or breaking a motor. I feel like our cars have been strong. Our teammates have been running great and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole has been really fast. We just haven’t put the results together and a smooth event so far.”