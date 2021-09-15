Kevin Harvick was on top of the NASCAR world at the 2020 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
His win at Bristol Motor Speedway was the ninth of the season, making Harvick the favorite to win the season championship. It seems hard to fathom one year later that would be Harvick’s last win to this point.
However, the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford believes those fortunes could change soon. He sees progress, starting the playoffs with a fifth-place run at Darlington and an eighth-place finish at Richmond.
It puts Harvick sixth in the point standings and in good position to be one of the 12 drivers to advance in the playoffs.
“I feel good about our team. I think our team has done a great job with the circumstances we’ve been presented with, and I think the last four or five weeks our cars have run a lot better,” Harvick said. “We’ve still got some work to do with some things on the balance side of the car to start these races, but, in the end, our team has done a great job.”
Harvick, 45, has the maturity of a driver with two decades of experience in the Cup Series. He’s clearly built a Hall of Fame career with 58 victories (10th on the all-time win list) that include wins in the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Brickyard 400, the Southern 500 and twice in the Bristol Night race.
After the last three seasons where he won 21 races, this year’s struggles have tested the patience of Harvick and his team.
While the numbers are down from the last three years, Harvick still has 18 top-10 finishes over the first 28 races. It ranks third only behind Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, currently 1-2 in the point standings.
He also pointed out the team is still in the playoff hunt.
“You obviously want to win, but some years just don’t go exactly how you want them to go,” he said. “I think those are the years that you’ve got to dig down and do the things that our guys have done this year. You’ve got be in it to win it, and we’ve given ourselves a chance and see where it all falls in the end.”
