JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men's soccer team welcomes defending national champion Marshall to Summers-Taylor Stadium on Tuesday.
Admission is free for the 7 p.m. match.
The Thundering Herd won the national championship in the pandemic-necessitated spring season, beating North Carolina 1-0 in the championship game. That capped a postseason run that saw them win three games by a single goal and the other one in a penalty-kick shootout.
Marshall (1-1) currently is ranked seventh in the country. The Thundering Herd opened the season at No. 1 before dropping a 3-2 decision to 15th-ranked Virginia Tech. They beat then-No. 21 James Madison 6-1 and produced a 3-3 draw with Coastal Carolina in their last outing.
Vitor Dias and Vinicius Fernandes lead the team with three goals each.
The Bucs (2-0) opened the season with wins over Longwood (1-0) and Radford (4-2). Against Radford, three ETSU players — Gabriel Ramos, Jack Perry and Cameron Carroll — scored their first collegiate goals. Perry is a sophomore from Kingsport who played at Dobyns-Bennett.
ETSU holds a 3-2 edge in the series. Marshall won 2-0 in the last meeting but has dropped both games it's played in Johnson City.