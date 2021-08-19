ABINGDON — Defending Mountain 7 District champion Abingdon rolls into the fall with high aspirations, even though the Falcons must make up for the loss of star Martin Lucas in the backfield.
Instead of replacing Lucas — now a freshman at William & Mary — with one back, the Falcons are using a combination of seniors Bishop Cook and Malique Hounshell.
“We’ve got seven or eight guys back that played a ton of snaps on the offensive side and only four that played significant snaps on defense,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “On the offensive line, Charlie Sturgill, Kadin Hounshell and Dasean Lucas are all returning.”
On the outside, it’s pick your poison with the lengthy Peyton McClanahan on one side and the speedy Haynes Carter on the other. McClanahan’s range surely is to be a factor in the red zone. Carter’s explosiveness could play well if he gets to the edge.
“Peyton is the returning offensive player of the year in the district,” Amburgey said.
One spot that could present some early questions is quarterback. Senior Cole Lambert badly injured his leg during the baseball season and his availability for football is unknown.
“Cole is getting some encouraging reports with his rehab. We expect him to be back at some point this season,” Amburgey said. “I’ve been really pleased with all of our quarterbacks in camp, though. Luke Honaker has all the tools as a freshman from a physical standpoint. He’s got a chance to be special. Lucas Brooks has a really strong arm and can push the ball down the field.”
Abingdon has 48 out, but Amburgey said depth at some positions could be a factor if a few injuries occur.
“We’re not as deep as we were in the spring,” he said. “I think that’s a problem for a lot of teams. Depth is something we’re trying to work on and develop. We also have to keep a certain level of hunger. When you’re coming off of a season like we had in the spring, we have the target on our back and we have to make sure that our kids bring it every single time out.”