GREENEVILLE — Delana DeBusk recorded a hat trick and Greeneville raced past Volunteer 9-0 on Tuesday in the District 1-AA soccer semifinals, ending a record-breaking season for the Lady Falcons.
Volunteer finished the campaign with a school-record 11 wins, Erin Smallwood broke the career shutouts record with 20 and Emma Lukens became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 42 goals.
Macy Vermillion, Olivia Norris, Tanna Bookhammer, Skylar Mitchell, Anna Shaw and Kendal Foshie also scored for top-seeded Greeneville, which will host No. 2 seed Sullivan Central on Thursday in the district final.
The Lady Greene Devils and Lady Cougars qualified for next week's four-team Region 1-AA tournament.