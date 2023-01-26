KINGSPORT — “Even though we were enemies on the court, we were still friends when the games were over because we all knew each other.”
Danny Huff Sr. attended the all-Black George Clem High School in Greeneville growing up back in the 1960s. He played on the Clem football team as well. He remembers the fierce competitions between African-American schools back in the day who could only play each other because of segregation, but he also recalls the goodwill among opposing fans, players and their families. He says players and their opponents often visited each other, sometimes worshiped together, and even had occasion to even eat at the same table.
“At George Clem, Douglass in Kingsport and Langston in Johnson City,” he recalls, “they were our two biggest rivalries both in football and basketball. Every Black school in the Tri-State Conference in upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia had a special rivalry with somebody else. And man, did people turn out for those games. ... They were the main attractions in the Black communities back then, the social events of the season. There weren’t many things other than sports that we could all attend and enjoy as a group, and every year, people planned many activities around the games.”
Those days are being re-created in a new arena these days. On Friday, the eve of Black History Month, the Dobyns-Bennett young men will once again play a varsity home basketball game in Kingsport dressed in the gold and blue school colors of the Douglass Tigers, Kingsport’s former African-American elementary-high school. The game will be against the Greeneville Devils, who will be decked out in the blue and gold colors of the George Clem Wolverines, that community’s former all-Black school.
“It’s gonna bring back memories of some fierce competition,” Huff says.
With both Black schools having the same colors, how did you tell them apart on the basketball court?
“Back then, one team wore a different shade of either blue or gold on top,” Huff remembers. “They might alternate where the blue was and where the gold was, either the shirt color or the trunks. You had to quickly memorize which team was which at the start, and to tell the truth, sometimes the players were moving so fast that it was difficult to know which team had the ball. Only when they slowed the pace down, then you’d recognize who was who,” he laughed. “Those were some fun times.”
“It’s always exciting to get both teams together to honor the legacies of the past,” says D-B athletic director Frankie DeBusk, himself a native of Greeneville. “I actually played basketball at the George Clem Community Center growing up, and I know of the rich traditions of the Clem Wolverines. Today when we talk Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Greeneville, back then it was also Douglass, Langston and George Clem and others. We hope people from around the area come out and enjoy a great basketball game on Friday, in a great setting, a great environment, between two great basketball teams paying respects to two great former African-American teams in our hometowns.”
That respect trickles down to the Tribe players wearing the Douglass gold and blue uniforms.
“It’s fun giving love to the Douglass Tigers,” says D-B shooting guard Jonavan Gillespie. “I still remember the first time we put on the Douglass uniforms in the locker room a few years ago. We were excited to wear their colors when we found out how good they were back in the day. My sophomore year, people were coming up to me after the game saying, ‘Thank you for honoring the Tigers.’ It really sunk in after I did some research and found out about the Douglass tradition of competition and winning.”
“It’s amazing to watch it carry over to the team members,” says D-B coach Chris Poore, “and the game is also going to be a fan experience, too. The most eye-catching thing you’ll notice are the uniforms themselves. They are specially designed and customized to be representative of all the school color variations and combinations of uniforms the Douglass Tigers wore back then. Then, you might notice the intensity of the players in those uniforms, to get a sense of how competitive the Tigers teams were. It makes for some great motivational basketball.”
Last season’s TSSAA Class 4A state championship conquest for the D-B Indians also has a reminder of the Douglass tradition of winning. On each championship ring that DB’s winning players received in 2022, there’s a little bit of Douglass.
“When we designed the numbers for the rings, we put a dash between the 32 wins and 6 losses,” says Coach Poore. “The color of the dash between those numbers is blue. Blue was one of the standout school colors of the Douglass Tigers. We had not won a state basketball championship since 1945 (coincidentally that next year, 1946, Douglass Kingsport won its first and only state basketball championship among the Black high schools). When people see the blue line on the rings for wins and losses, they ask ‘What’s the blue line there for, is that a misprint?’ ‘Oh no, we tell them, it’s intentional.’ That’s when we get to share the history of the award-winning African-American school that was in Kingsport at the same time as D-B, and it creates a dialogue.
“Douglass plays an important role in the history of education, athletics and sportsmanship in Kingsport,” Coach Poore says. “We wanted to make sure Douglass was included in our modern-day successes. The Douglass tradition helped propel these players to the excellence they celebrate today that will never be forgotten.”
“When we first started doing these tribute games,” says DeBusk, “the players were curious as to why we were doing them. They now understand that to put on a Douglass uniform with the gold and blue school colors, it honors the ancestry of hard-working players who came before us.”
The D- Tribute Game with Greeneville will be played on Friday night, January 27th. The boys junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m., and the girls JV game starts at 6:30. Tipoff for the tribute game is at 8, and because of repairs to the Buck Van Huss Dome, all games will be played at the Tribe Athletic Complex (the old Sullivan North High School gym). Tickets are $6 apiece.
“It will be good to see all the Douglass folks again,” says Coach Poore, “and we also hope to see a lot of George Clem fans as well. Since we started the tribute games, we’ve been able to add Science Hill and Langston, Tennessee High and Slater in Bristol, Tennessee, Jefferson County and Nelson-Merry and this year Greeneville and George Clem. Hopefully, we can add more as the tribute games gain momentum.”
Although Huff was raised in Greeneville and graduated from George Clem High School, he says he’s lived for more than 50 years in Kingsport and all of his kids graduated from D-B. So who is he rooting for in Friday’s tribute game?
“Let’s say I’m pulling for a tie ballgame,” he laughs. “I might pull for Douglass, but I gotta show some love for George Clem, too.”