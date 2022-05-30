KINGSPORT — Logan Davis is living out his baseball dream.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native was named general manager of the Kingsport Axmen in January. At 24 years old, Davis brings a youthful exuberance to the role.
For someone who has dreamed of a career in baseball, he couldn’t think of a better first stop than Kingsport, where he served as assistant general manager and director of operations last season.
Brice, a former pitcher for Campbellsville University where he earned a master’s degree in business administration, has enjoyed a whirlwind year. He was hired by Steve Brice, the previous Axmen GM, just a week before opening day in the 2021 Appalachian League season and relocated to the Tri-Cities.
“I worked under Steve last season and learned a lot from him,” Davis said. “Right after the season, I got promoted to assistant general manager. Then Steve took the job as director of corporate partnerships for the (Tennessee) Smokies, who are also a part of Boyd Sports. I was here by myself a couple of months and then in January, I was promoted to GM.”
Davis doesn’t take being in such a prominent role at a young age for granted. The initial job offer from Kingsport was a surprise; a person he interned for contacted Brice to tell him about Davis.
“I got lucky with this amazing opportunity,” Davis said. “I know how big of a deal it is to be working with this organization at this level.”
His first year in administration with the Axmen involved a crazy situation his education couldn’t even prepared him for. The team started off well and drew nice crowds to Hunter Wright Stadium before the season was thrown into turmoil after a player allegedly threatened a former teammate via social media.
That team was disbanded and a new team — renamed the Road Warriors — formed. They were rebranded the Axmen in August to finish out the season.
“It was tough for us in the front office because we don’t do anything as far as player operations. But we had to answer a lot of questions as things were happening,” Davis said. “Talk about great leadership, Steve was a great example of that. We made games happen again, and a good learning experience.”
The region provides the perfect market for Davis in this part of his career. He lived in Johnson City last year before relocating to Kingsport. He said he likes that the cities are more than twice the size of Campbellsville but much smaller than Louisville.
Davis said he sees a ton of opportunities working with Boyd Sports with the Double-A Smokies team.
He's also aware of the potential for drawing crowds to Hunter Wright Stadium. Players on this season's Kingsport roster include Logen Sutton and Walker Trusley of East Tennessee State as well as Tennessee outfielder Kyle Booker once the Vols' NCAA Tournament run ends.
“With what we’re able to do with promotions, we can build this team up,” Davis said. “We’re one of the larger markets in the Appy League and I think we can climb to the top with the fan base here.
"What we’re able to do with promotions, we have six fireworks shows, a Star Wars night, a touch-a-truck for kids where they can get inside a fire truck, a police car, a bass boat, a race car, a Model T and a tank. I'm most excited about August 5, a John Fulkerson bobblehead giveaway.
"With this Kingsport community, we can take it really far," Davis said.