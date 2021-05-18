Archie Davies started going low and his East Tennessee State teammates followed him.
Davies fired an 8-under-par 63 to grab the lead at the NCAA Cle Elum Regional on Tuesday in Cle Elum, Washington. More importantly, the Bucs moved out front by shooting 14 under par.
That left ETSU at 18 under after two rounds of the three-day tournament, 11 strokes ahead of second-place San Francisco.
The top five teams after Wednesday’s round qualify for the NCAA Championship. ETSU will start the day with a 18-stroke cushion over fifth place.
Davies’ sparking round broke by one the 4-year-old course record at the Tumble Creek Club and left the redshirt freshman at 11 under. That was good for a four-stroke lead over Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick.
Shiso Go shot 68, Trevor Hulbert 69, Remi Chartier 70 and Jack Rhea 73 for ETSU on Tuesday. Go sat in fifth at 4 under and Hulbert was sixth at 3 under.
Davies didn’t have a bogey and carded a pair of eagles to go along with his four birdies.
Chartier coming in under par was remarkable considering he counted a triple bogey, a double bogey and a bogey Tuesday. He also had two eagles and three birdies.
The Bucs have torn the par-5s at Tumble Creek to shreds over the first two rounds, playing them in a field-best 24 under. They also lead the field in par-4 scoring at 7 under, the only team under par. ETSU’s four eagles are twice as many as any other team.
To put the Bucs’ Tuesday performance into perspective, they beat No. 6 Wake Forest by 17 strokes and No. 7 Pepperdine by 19.
ETSU — vying for its 17th NCAA Championship appearance but first since 2008 — will be grouped with San Francisco and Washington for the final round.