NAIRN, SCOTLAND — East Tennessee State golfer Archie Davies moved into match play at the 126th British Amateur on Tuesday following the conclusion of stroke play at The Nairn Golf Club.
Davies, the Southern Conference’s player and freshman of the year, tied for 30th with a 3-over 145 after 36 holes of stroke play. The redshirt freshman from Carlisle, England, used a strong finish in Monday’s opening round to post a 2-over 73, birdieing his final three holes, and played Tuesday’s round at 1-over 72. He totaled seven birdies and 20 pars over the two days.
One of 64 players to advance, Davies will take on England’s Jack Bigham in the first round of match play Wednesday.
ETSU freshman Ben Carberry, who hails from Bonnybridge, Scotland, shot rounds of 73 and 77 to finish at 8-over 150. He tied for 85th in the 144-player field.