GATE CITY — On Senior Night in Gate City, the Lady Blue Devils’ lone senior played a big role in helping her team earn a key Mountain 7 District softball win.
Abby Davidson, playing her final regular-season game at home, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Gate City to 4-2 victory over John Battle.
It was an emotional win.
“I give it all to my team today,” Davidson said. “It was Senior Night and they said they were going to get the win for me.”
The Lady Blue Devils (11-6, 8-1) sit in first place in the Mountain 7 but just a game ahead of Wise Central.
The district champion traditionally hosts the Mountain 7 tournament.
“Hopefully we can host another game or two here and finish it out with a win,” Davidson said.
Tori Fansler also had a big day for Gate City. The junior finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk, including a run-scoring double in the fifth inning that gave the Lady Blue Devils a two-run advantage.
Fansler said Gate City coach Cara Noe gave her one word of advice before she stepped to the plate.
“Confidence. She said, ‘You’re a great hitter. Just believe in yourself. You’ve got this.’ And that lit a fire underneath me and I said I’m going to hit the ball,” the right fielder said.
Seven Lady Blue Devils accounted for nine hits, and they took advantage of three errors by Battle (9-9, 4-5) to pocket the win.
Noe said even though Davidson is the team’s lone senior, it was a moving night for all the Lady Blue Devils.
“I always think that emotional nights are hard nights to get wins and Senior Nights are always emotional,” Noe said. “I’m proud of us to be able to come out here and get a win, especially for Abby.
“We didn’t necessarily play our best, but we played hard. I just coach a great group of girls.”
After Gate City jumped ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Trojans tied it in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Blue Devils then used timely hits by Davidson and Fansler along with a Battle fielding error to score two more runs in the bottom half of the frame.
The three errors were costly for Battle, which had five hits.
“We have to make the key plays when we need them,” Lady Trojans coach Hannah Cress said. “I’ve been preaching key fundamental plays. Fielding groundballs, making big plays.
“They shouldn’t have scored those two runs to go ahead. We should have been out of that inning,” Cress said.