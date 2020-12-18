DAVIDSON, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team kept fighting Friday, but it just wasn’t enough to avoid a fourth straight loss.
The Bucs (1-4) put together big runs to begin each of the first two quarters and stayed close late, but Davidson held on for a 70-64 victory at Belk Arena.
ETSU got within two points a couple of times in the second half — including 57-55 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter — but Davidson never gave up the lead after the break.
Jasmine Sanders led the Bucs with 18 points and Jakhyia Davis had 10. E’Lease Stafford, ETSU’s preseason All-Southern Conference pick, missed all six of her shots and went scoreless.
Davidson missed its first nine shots and ETSU jumped out to an 8-0 advantage. The Bucs then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to forge a 22-16 lead.
But ETSU began turning over the ball and Davidson took advantage, scoring the next 17 points and taking a 34-33 lead at halftime.
Davidson (3-2), an Atlantic 10 school, got a career-high 17 points from Cameron Tabor. Chloe Welch, who entered the day averaging 22.2 points a game, added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.
ETSU returns to action Sunday at home against Appalachian State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.