Living up to its first name, the David Crockett basketball team slayed the giant Wednesday night.
After losing by 42 points to Science Hill earlier this season, the Pioneers defeated the Big Seven Conference-leading Hilltoppers 66-60 on their home floor.
It could hardly be called an upset at the new Topper Palace. Crockett was out front most of the way with Mason Britton’s big night of 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists leading the way.
The Pioneers hit 7 for 9 from 3-point range and went 21 for 21 at the free-throw line.
“We just beat an undefeated team in the conference, a great basketball team,” David Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “Our guys came out and played the best they’ve played all season. They were locked in on this team the last three games and really wanted this game. They fought from beginning to end and didn’t want to lose.”
Science Hill was able to cut the lead to one possession a couple of times in the second half, but each time the Pioneers answered. Keynan Cutlip led Science Hill with 19 points, followed by Caleb McBride with 14.
VOLUNTEER 61 TENNESSEE HIGH 56
CHURCH HILL — It was an impressive balanced effort that led the Falcons to victory.
Volunteer didn’t have anyone in double figures, but seven players scored at least six points. Bradin Minton, Heath Miller, Andrew Knittel, Jon Wes Lovelace and Garrison Barrett each totaled eight points in a game that was close throughout.
Brandon Dufore led the Vikings with 18 points while Wade Witcher contributed 17.
HAMPTON 58 SULLIVAN NORTH 46
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs pulled out to a 14-point halftime lead and kept their distance from the Raiders.
Morgan Lyons led Hampton’s cause with 16 points while Conor Burleson totaled 12.
North was led by Isaiah Pruitt, who finished with 15 points.
UNICOI COUNTY 46 ELIZABETHTON 35
ERWIN — Holding the Cyclones to single-digit totals in three quarters, the Blue Devils pulled off the Three Rivers Conference upset.
Unicoi led by nine (29-20) at the break and extended its advantage to 14 heading into the fourth quarter. Bryson Peterson led the Blue Devils with 13 points while Ty Johnson totaled 12.
Elizabethton, which entered the game ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AA, got 15 points from Jake Roberts and 11 from William Willocks.
THOMAS WALKER 71 CASTLEWOOD 58
EWING — Caleb Yeary and Zack Kidwell combined for 47 points as the Pioneers won in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Thomas Walker (5-8) will hit the road to meet Twin Springs in Thursday’s semifinal round at 7. The other game matches Eastside at Rye Cove, also Thursday at 7.
Yeary totaled 24 points while Kidwell added 23 for Thomas Walker, which improved to 5-8. Cameron Grabeel added 14 points.
Hunter Hicks led Castlewood (0-13) with 19 points. Joe Dotson added 15 while Coleman Cook totaled 11.
GIRLS
SCIENCE HILL 49 DAVID CROCKETT 45
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill had its hands full, but the Lady Hilltoppers clinched the Big Seven Conference title.
With a balanced attack, Science Hill held off David Crockett 49-45 in girls high school basketball Wednesday night at The New Gym.
The Lady Hilltoppers (16-9 overall) remained perfect in league play at 11-0. They have one league game remaining, at home Friday against second-place Dobyns-Bennett (8-2 in the league).
Kat Patton was the high scorer for Science Hill with 12 points. Collen Coughlin added 11 while Kijanae Marion chipped in with 10.
Science Hill took control of a close game with a 19-8 third-quarter advantage. Crockett made a nice fourth-quarter comeback attempt, led by Emma Gouge. She had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the final period.
Mackenzie Baldwin added 11 points for Crockett.
SULLIVAN EAST 66 SULLIVAN CENTRAL 58
BLUFF CITY — It was quite a night for Bre Yarber, but the Lady Cougars fell short despite her 40-point performance.
Yarber hit 18 baskets, but East’s Riley Nelson answered with a career-high 26 points to help her team pull out the key Three Rivers Conference victory. Emma Aubrey and Hayley Grubb each totaled 14 for the Lady Patriots, who also got 11 points from Jenna Hare.
The Patriots (6-1 in league play) made 14 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter. Central fell to 6-4 in the Three Rivers.
ELIZABETHTON 40 UNICOI COUNTY 37
ERWIN — Lina Lyon, Morgan Headrick and Torrie Roberts helped the Lady Cyclones hold off the Blue Devils.
Lyon (14 points), Headrick (12) and Roberts (10) combined for 36 of Elizabethton’s 40 points as it maintained control of second place in the Three Rivers Conference with a 7-2 mark.
Allie Lingerfelt paced Unicoi County with 18 points.
THOMAS WALKER 67 EASTSIDE 40
DUFFIELD — At a neutral site in the battle for the top seeding, Thomas Walker ran away.
The Lady Pioneers held a double-digit halftime lead and finished the game with an emphatic fourth-quarter showing in a decision over Eastside.
Walker outscored Eastside 25-9 in the final period.
The win gave Thomas Walker (14-1) the No. 1 seeding for the Cumberland District tournament. It will play host to J.I. Burton in the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shelbie Fannon and Lakin Burke did their thing, each totaling 17 points in the contest. Tenley Jackson hit a trio of treys and finished with 13 points.
Eastside was led by Anna Whited’s 13 points and Kacie Jones’ 10-point effort. Eastside (9-6) will play Twin Springs in the Cumberland District tournament semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.
J.I. BURTON 37, RYE COVE 29
NORTON — Kaylee Jenkins scored 17 points to help the Lady Raiders earn a tough win in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Burton improved to 8-5 on the season.
Trista Snow had 14 points to lead Rye Cove, which finished at 3-10. Madeline Love hit three treys for nine points.
TWIN SPRINGS 41 CASTLEWOOD 22
NICKELSVILLE — Emmaleigh Powers had 12 points and Kaylee Keith totaled 11 as the Lady Titans earned a win in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
It was 21-6 at halftime and Twin Springs never looked back.
The Titans (7-4) will play Eastside in Thursday’s semifinals.
Castlewood (1-12) was led by Montana Sutherland’s eight-point effort.