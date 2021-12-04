JOHNSON CITY — Down 11 points at the half and the other team shooting nearly 80% from long range?
No panic at all from the David Crockett boys basketball team.
The Pioneers, behind a hot-shooting second half, rallied to upend University High 64-58 on Friday night inside Brooks Gym.
Crockett’s comeback was primarily fueled by Dawson Wagner’s 28 points and Clint Pierce’s 20. The pair combined to go 18-for-26 from the field.
“For us to be only down 11 at the half and they were shooting the way they were, that means we battled,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “It would’ve been easy for us to roll over and quit, but we battled back. I challenged my team to play the way we have been every single day.”
The Bucs shot a blistering 8-for-11 from long range in the first half but made only two 3-points in the second half. Crockett forced 12 second-half turnovers.
“We started going man defense and got out of the zone,” Wagner said. “We got a lot of those steals out of that man and if we didn’t get it, it was an open 3.”
The Pioneers’ furious man-to-man defense in the last two periods shut down UH high scorer Hank Stott. Stott had 17 for the game but just five in the second half — and none in the fourth.
The Pioneers shot 65.4% in the second half against a Bucs team that lost point guard AJ Murphy to an ankle injury near the end of the first half. Murphy finished with 10 points, as did John Carter.
David Crockett 61, University High 11
The Lady Pioneers held University High to one point in the first half while forcing 27 turnovers before the break and bounced back from a disappointing road loss earlier in the week.
“Winning the Hardee’s was huge for us, winning it for the first time in 30 years,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We had a little bit of a letdown on Tuesday at Morristown West, but we got refocused and back on track.”
Gabby Wood and Kadence Fannon each finished with 11 to lead Crockett and Nora Walters netted 10.
Catie Leonard had seven points — all in the fourth quarter — to lead UH.