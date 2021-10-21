BULLS GAP — Superman left Kyle Larson tugging on his cape once again.
Three-time Super Late Model national champion Jonathan “Superman” Davenport held off Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, to win Wednesday’s Castrol Flo Night in America $10,000-to-win feature at Volunteer Speedway.
Davenport, a Georgia racer driving the white No. 49 machine, went three-wide in an early battle for the lead with front-row starters Ross Bailes and Hudson O’Neal. Keeping the pressure on throughout the race, Davenport finally slipped by Bailes on lap 27 and led the rest of the 40-lapper.
Larson, a California native, charged from fifth at the start to claim the runner-up spot.
Larson, who has a Cup Series-leading eight wins this season, battled to the inside of Davenport in an attempt to take the lead. However, Davenport held off the No. 6 Rumley Motorsports machine to capture the lucrative victory.
The 1-2 finish was a repeat of their finish at the Bristol Dirt Nationals back in March and the two remain 1-2 in the Castrol Late Model points.
Canadian star Ricky Weiss finished third and Indiana’s O’Neal fourth on the four-tenths-mile clay oval. East Tennessee racer Cory Hedgecock, a semi-regular at Volunteer Speedway, rounded out the top five and South Carolina's Bailes was sixth.
While the colors on Brad Seagle’s No. 31 Sportsman entry are black and blue, he didn’t put any scars on his race car winning that 20-lap feature. The Seymour racer held off perennial front-runner Wayne Rader of Parrottsville for the win. Michael Boyd, Dustin Ratliff and Adam Mitchell rounded out the top five.
Shawn Henry drove another No. 31 machine to the Street Stock victory. The Newport driver powered the Tennessee-wrapped orange and white car to the win ahead of Tony Trent, John Stevens, Jon Cook and Tim Stevens.
Kingsport's Jason Ketron drove his No. 28 car to the Front Wheel Drive victory. Dustin Duncan and Nathan Adams took the other podium spots.
The next big event at Volunteer Speedway is the second annual Crate Late Model National Championship on Nov. 11-13.