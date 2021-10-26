At 15 years old, Brayden Goddard already has a top-five points finish at Kingsport Speedway and winning crew chief at Lonesome Pine Raceway on his racing résumé.
The Daniel Boone student grew up playing football and basketball, but gave up both to concentrate on racing. As the driver of the No. 38 Chevrolet at Kingsport Speedway, it’s a decision he doesn’t regret.
You see, racing is deep in his blood as grandfather Royce Peters and uncle Austin Peters, each accomplished drivers, are helping Brayden find the fast way around the track.
“I love those two sports, but I put those aside to race and I’m glad I did that,” Goddard said. “I’m getting to have time with my grandfather, my uncle and getting to meet a lot of great people. My uncle came to the races and took video to show me where I could improve, what I can do differently. That really helped because I watched those and saw where I could gain time.”
After his season at Kingsport ended with a fourth-place finish in the Sportsman points standings, Goddard served as the crew chief for his grandfather at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Goddard describes it more as technically listed as the crew chief; his grandfather made the calls to set up the car.
Still, Goddard got to spot for him, which turned out to be an even greater learning experience.
“It was awesome, my papaw’s sixth year in a row winning at least one race,” Goddard said. “I’m super proud of him. He’s done great and he’s been a great teacher and grandfather. It was great to watch and learn from what he was doing.”
Another local racer helped out when Goddard was first learning the car. And not just any local racer, but 2019 Kingsport Speedway champion Zeke Shell. With Shell’s help, Goddard’s time went down and his speed went up.
“Right before the season started, I was running 17-, 18-second laps. Papaw told me how to drive the track and I was lucky to have Zeke Shell come out at practice one day," Goddard said. "He got on the radio as I was out on the track and he told me how fast I could go in the corners. Right there, I picked up where I was running 16.4 and 16.5 laps.
“Then it was getting the first race experience, getting the feel of it. I ran 16.3 in that race. Our goal wasn’t to go a lap down all season and racing-wise we didn’t. Overall, I feel like I improved a lot — whether it was being able to spot for Papaw or just getting the seat time.”