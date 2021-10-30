GRAY — Daniel Boone running backs Braiden Blankenship and Hagan Edwards combined for 199 rushing yards to lead the Trailblazers to a 27-14 win over Hampton on Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
Controlling the line of scrimmage, the Trailblazers (4-5) nearly doubled the Bulldogs (7-2) with a 298-155 advantage in total offense on a rainy night when both teams had big plays called back.
“I thought our kids played physical and we didn’t have any mishandled stuff in this mess,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Ben (Shrewsberry) did a great job in the kicking game — punting, kicking off and kicking two 40-some-yard field goals.
“Our front played really well. We got some big-time minutes out of Luke Scott and Will Hamlin who are carrying us on both sides of scrimmage. Aiden (Riner) was banged up with a shoulder sprain and he’s been the workhorse at times for us. But Hagan ran the ball extremely hard and Braiden had some tough yards. Plus, our quarterback (Luke Jenkins) played well in these conditions.”
Blankenship finished with 17 carries for 112 yards, including Boone’s first touchdown on a run down the right sideline. Edwards added 14 rushes for 87 yards.
After a 22-yard TD play from Luke Jenkins to Edwards was called back for an illegal man downfield, Shrewsberry booted a 41-yard field goal for the Trailblazers at 10:17 of the second quarter.
Hampton came back with a 48-yard interception return by Conor Jones to the Boone 5. Three plays later, he scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper and a Bulldogs lead.
The lead was short-lived. Blankenship broke free on a 59-yard run down the right sideline and a 10-7 Boone lead.
Hampton appeared to answer with Chance Point's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. However, the score was called back because of a block in the back.
After getting the ball back with 2:05 left, the ’Blazers took advantage but then had another touchdown, a 39-yard pass play from Jenkins to Blankenship, negated.
It didn’t matter. Two plays later, Jenkins connected with Rylan Trout, who cut across the field to go 34 yards for a TD with nine seconds left in the half.
“I guess they’re the best 4-5 team in the state,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “The kickoff return is a big momentum-changer, an explosive play, something that’s rare for us. We’re more of a grind-it-out team. You get something called back, but they had some called back as well.
“The score with nine seconds left in the half changes the momentum more, but our guys have to play from the opening snap. The last few weeks, we’ve seen slow starts. You can’t do that, especially going in the playoffs.”
BOONE IN CONTROL
The Trailblazers took full control in the third quarter with a six-play, 53-yard drive capped by Edwards’ 18-yard scoring run. The next Hampton possession, Trout blitzed and hit Jones from the blindside and forced a fumble, recovered by Garrett Fields.
The turnover set up Shrewsberry for his second long field goal, a 40-yarder into the wind, to give Boone a 27-7 advantage.
Not giving up, Hampton went five plays for 53 yards and Levi Lunsford had a 19-yard run for the final score.
Boone made the necessary defensive adjustments to stymie the Bulldogs’ rushing attack. Facing Hampton’s full-house backfield, the ’Blazers defense stopped Hampton on fourth-and-1 in the first half and then forced a pair of crucial three-and-outs early in the second half.
Morgan Lyons led Hampton with 12 carries for 52 yards and Lunsford finished with nine carries for 44 yards.
Jenkins praised the efforts of Peyton Ford, Will Hamlin, Johnathon Sullivan and Scott on the line as well as linebackers Henry Hamlin, Bo Newton and Edwards.
“We thought they would try to play keepaway from us and eat the clock up,” Jenkins said. “We were scared of their quarterback, but we did a good job on him. They have three backs they can wham at you, but the key was to get lined up against all the stuff they do and we tackled well in the second half.
“They had two series where they had 2 yards. Our kids really are playing the best you can right now.”