Daniel Boone will be playing football Friday night after all.
Volunteer, however, will not.
The Trailblazers reached an agreement Sunday morning with Christian Academy of Knoxville to play at Nathan Hale Stadium in Gray. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Boone was originally scheduled to play Sullivan South in both teams' season opener. That game was canceled, however, when South had to shut down practice after a member of its football community tested positive for the novel coronavirus, leaving the Rebels no time to prepare to play Week 1.
CAK became available when its season-opening game at Volunteer was canceled because of a positive coronavirus case within the Falcons’ football community, which was discovered Saturday night. There were also recent confirmed cases within Hawkins County in the Cherokee baseball (last week) and basketball (Saturday) programs.
“The football team is quarantining from Aug. 7 per Northeast Regional Health Department recommendation,” said Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “All three teams, or targeted members of, are quarantined for the required time period. All members and parents have been notified, according to coaches and site administrator. Players can't come back until Aug. 22."
When Volunteer notified CAK, that school turned to Daniel Boone for a possible opponent.
“Coach (Jeremy) Jenkins was contacted this morning by the CAK head coach, and he directed him to me,” said Boone athletic director Danny Good. “We had a brief conversation, and I spoke with (Boone principal Tim) Campbell. We have a gentleman’s agreement, and CAK will be coming to Boone on Friday night.”
Good said information on tickets for the game will be forthcoming.
REVISED WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 21
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
Science Hill at Elizabethton
David Crockett at Ooltewah
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Daniel Boone
Cherokee at Union County
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North
Johnson County at Sullivan East
South Greene at Unicoi County
Not playing
Sullivan South, Volunteer, Hampton, Happy Valley, Unaka, Cloudland