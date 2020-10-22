BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Big 11 cross country meet has quite a bit of history, but Thursday at Steele Creek Park was a special day for Daniel Boone.
Boone’s boys swept the top five individual spots for a perfect team score of 15 points, becoming just the second squad to ever post the lowest possible score at the conference meet.
In the 58 previous editions of the boys’ meet, only Science Hill in 1963 had the distinction of scoring 15. Back then, the meet was only 2 miles in length, four teams participated and Science Hill was the host team.
That season, the Hilltoppers went on to become the first team from Northeast Tennessee to win a state championship when the meet was one classification.
Boone also won the title for the ninth time in 10 years.
“It’s an awesome feeling to be part of history,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “It wasn’t anything that we were looking for and anything that we had talked about or even imagined.
“As the race played on, it became a possibility and then a reality. In this conference and with these schools, especially when we go against the city schools, it’s unbelievable and it hasn’t really set in yet.”
Conner Wingfield moved his record to 5-for-5 for the season after crossing the 5-kilometer course in a winning time of 16:17.9.
“That’s pretty exciting after the coach told us the history of the meet,” Wingfield said. “For that to happen for the first time in 57 years is crazy.
“I want to try to get in as many wins as I can before state because that’s when it’s going to go down.”
Freshman Luke Mussard finished second (16:54.5), followed by Bryson Lewis (17:26.9), Evan Bruce (17:34.4) and Alexander Quackenbush (17:46.3) to round out Boone’s flawless day.
“I realized after I finished that we had a chance at the perfect score and it was pretty cool to watch,” Wingfield said.
David Crockett’s Bryson Livesay ran tough for most of the way and looked like he was going to be the one to break up the Boone monopoly, but he ended up sixth in 17:53.8.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Dane Sullins was seventh (17:56.2).
Science Hill finished second in the team race with 73 points. Crockett (81) was third and Dobyns-Bennett (87) fourth.
BY A NOSE
Boone’s girls squeaked out a three-point victory, 35-38, over Washington County rival Crockett.
“We expected that and you have to give Crockett a ton of credit,” Jeffers said. “Their girls came to race and they had some that really stepped it up. That was probably the best I’ve seen them run all season.
“Our girls were fortunate enough to hold on to their spots and even pick a few spots off at the end.”
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington convincingly won the individual title by traversing her home course in 19:16.0.
Arrington remarked that it was good to be back racing healthy.
“It was really hot today for this time of year,” she said. “It’s been hot all week and I was mentally preparing myself.”
Arrington broke Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield a little past the mile point and powered up and down the rolling, double-loop course.
“I was trying to be a little conservative because I went out really fast,” Arrington said. “I paid for it at the end. It’s different for me having someone on my heels like that and I was just trying to feel it out. I feel like I went out and executed my race plan.”
Wingfield was second in 19:55.8. Patricia Chellah might have sealed the deal for the Lady Trailblazers when she passed two runners in the final 100 yards on her way to a third-place finish (20:35.0).
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan was fourth (20:36.7) and Crockett’s Ashlynn Roy fifth (20:42.0).
The Lady Pioneers and Lady ’Blazers both had all of their scoring five place in the top 15.
“You can go back and look through the race at every one of them,” Jeffers said. “A spot that they gained or someone they passed and getting that win was a great feeling.”
UP NEXT
For a 48th consecutive year, the Region 1 Championships — for Large and Small Class schools — will be held next Thursday at Daniel Boone. The top three teams and individuals in the top 10 who are not on a qualifying team automatically advance to the state meet on Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
The regional meet begins at 1 p.m. with the Small Class girls race.