According to press release from Daniel Boone High School, Friday night's non-region game at Dobyns-Bennett has been canceled.
A joint statement from Boone principal Tim Campbell and athletic director Danny Good reads: "After much communication with our colleagues at Dobyns-Bennett High School, we have decided to cancel our away football game this evening at J. Fred Johnson Stadium against the Indians.
"The decision came after a great deal of consideration and out of an abundance of caution for our student-athletes. It is both our school and district's mission to provide the safest environment at all times for our students."