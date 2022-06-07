WISE — Dan River set the tone early then put an end to Wise Central’s historic softball season on Tuesday evening at Bill Dotson Memorial Field.
Grayson Snead blasted a three-run home run in the first inning to send the Lady Wildcats on their way to a 7-1 victory over the Lady Warriors in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals.
The Lady Wildcats (19-3) moved on to the state semifinals to meet Page County, a 14-0 quarterfinal winner over Nottoway.
Central (20-5) won its first Region 2D championship this season, and Lady Warriors coach Allison Shortt was particularly proud of her senior class of Bayleigh Allison, Baylee Collins, Kat Hopkins and Jill Sturgill.
“It’s the first time that Central has made it to the state in softball and it sets the groundwork for all these youngins on this hillside,” Shortt said. “They did a heck of a job this year.
"They’re great leaders and will be a hard act to follow.”
Unfortunately, the Lady Warriors found themselves following Dan River early after Snead’s early shot to left. The Lady Wildcats tacked on two runs in the top of the fourth, including a sacrifice fly by Cara Barrett.
Dan River pitcher Emily McVay also kept the Lady Warriors in check. She allowed six hits, the only damaging coming from an RBI triple by Gracie Mullins that brought in Collins for Central’s lone run.
The Lady Wildcats ended another threat when catcher Snead picked off Mullins at third base in the fourth inning.
Overall, Dan River executed its game plan as designed.
“We wanted to jump out quick and put some runs on the board,” Lady Wildcats coach Maghan Paszkiewicz said. “With the play at third, Grayson has been a pickoff machine this year. I can’t tell you how many players she’s picked off at first and third.”
Snead also did her part at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. McVay and Barrett each finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Central couldn’t capitalize on Allison's double in the first inning or Lauren Jackson's double leading off the fifth. Jackson advanced to third on an Emily Sturgill 6-3 groundout, but the Lady Warriors came up short again.
“They hit the ball well, while we left baserunners,” Shortt noted. “I thought we were chipping away, but we left those on base. You have to get those in.”
Dan River’s coach can sympathize. Her team was in the same position in 2019.
“To advance to the state semifinals, it means more than I can even explain. I was with these girls three years when we lost 5-0 to Lebanon in the state quarterfinals,” Paszkiewicz said. “I was bound and determined to get my three seniors back to state before they graduated. They’ve put in the work this year and everybody behind them have put in the work. We’re not done yet.”