Dale Burns, the legendary Tennessee High basketball coach who founded the Arby’s Classic tournament, died Tuesday. He was 74.
Burns won more than 505 games over 27 seasons with the Vikings before moving to King, where he served as the university’s athletic director. He got the idea for the Arby’s Classic when Tennessee High competed in the King of Bluegrass, a tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
Future NBA players like Ray Allen, Mario Chalmers and Tim Hardaway Jr. played in the Arby’s, which has attracted top national and international competition.
Burns received a lifetime achievement award from the Big 8 Conference in 2013. He started his career at Ketron, his alma mater, where he coached baseball and track in addition to basketball. He moved to Tennessee High in 1977 as an assistant to Bobby Chambers for two seasons.
As head coach, he led the Vikings to two Region 1-AAA championships, six sectional appearances and four state tournament appearances.