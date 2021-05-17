BRISTOL, Tenn. — Willa Rogers said she didn’t know what to expect when the regional tennis tournament was held Monday.
She almost certainly didn’t expect this.
Rogers, a senior at Dobyns-Bennett, didn’t surrender a game in either of her matches and won the Large Schools Regional 1 championship at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center. She earned a spot in the TSSAA tournament, which starts May 27 at the Adams Tennis Center in Murfreesboro.
“I was pleased with how I played today,” said Rogers, who will play collegiately at Liberty next year. “I was a little surprised with how it went, but it was the best possible scenario so I was happy.”
Rogers beat Morristown East’s Kathryn Hall in the semifinals and Sevier County’s Haleigh Latta for the championship. Both matches ended 6-0, 6-0 and both were over quickly.
In the first round of the state tournament, Rogers will face Bearden’s Ayla Houser, the Region 2 champion. It will be Rogers’ second appearance in the state tournament after she qualified in doubles as a freshman.
Her sister, Josie Rogers, reached the state championship match in 2015.
“It’s really exciting,” the younger Rogers said. “I was hoping to follow in her footsteps and now I have that chance.”
With only three matches between her and a possible state title, Rogers took a minute to dream.
“I’ve got confidence in how I’m playing right now,” she said. “I just hope to keep it up over the next few weeks and keep practicing.
“I’d love to win a state championship, but I’m just going to take it match by match and not look too far ahead. I know all the competition there will be very tough.”
Science Hill players swept all of the other regional championships and state berths Monday.
The Hilltoppers’ Griffen Nickels beat Tennessee High’s Hagan Oakley 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) for the boys’ singles title. In doubles, Science Hill’s Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin claimed the boys’ title and Allie Knox and Leah McBride won on the girls’ side.