MURFREESBORO — Three sets and a roller coaster of emotions.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Willa Rogers advanced to the TSSAA Large Schools girls tennis championship after overcoming Collierville’s Margaux Britt in a semifinal for the ages Thursday at the Adams Tennis Center.
After dropping the first set 5-7 and winning the second 6-4, Rogers seemed totally in command of the third, up 5-0. That’s when the hard-hitting Britt stormed back, rallying to force a tiebreaker. Britt got to match point twice only to see Rogers prevail and take the third set — and the match — with a 7-6 (9-7) victory.
“I’m really proud of how I fought back after she had so much momentum at the end of that tiebreaker,” Rogers said. “Going into the match, I knew she hits the ball so hard it’s scary. I hit with guys a lot and that helped me get ready for this.”
Rogers, who breezed by Bearden's Ayla Houser 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, had everything working in that match: a powerful serve, quick side-to-side foot movement for an effective backhand and net play when needed.
She needed every bit of her arsenal to put away Britt, who mixed in loopy drop shots with her power game for the big comeback. Still, Rogers’ backhand proved effective for enough winners.
“I missed some down-the-line backhands in crucial moments, but it was OK,” Rogers said. “I hit enough to win the match and that’s good.”
Rogers will face Lincoln County's Lucy Higgins in Friday’s championship match.
BOYS SINGLES
Science Hill’s Griffen Nickels beat Siegel's Hasan Malik 7-5, 6-2 in the Large School boys quarterfinals and Oak Ridge's Andrew Lee 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Nickels made the most of his strong serve, which he estimated netted 20% of his points.
“I started off really good in that first match, but then the guy stepped up his game in the first set and played really well,” Nickels said. “He was agile, quick, a good all-around player who had a drop shot and a little bit of everything. It was tough before I poured it on at the end.”
Nickels will play Collierville's Ranjay Arul for the title on Friday.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Science Hill's Allie Knox and Leah McBride outlasted Houston's Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the quarterfinals and rolled over Dyersburg's Jadan Pugh and Malyn Morgan 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Knox and McBride, who helped the Lady Hilltoppers win the team championship on Wednesday, will go for another title on Friday against Brentwood sisters Vivy and Belle Huddleston.
“Allie and I aren’t just doubles partners, we’re best friends and it’s cool to keep moving forward together," McBride said.
BOYS DOUBLES
Science Hill's Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin took down Cleveland's Bryce Elliott and Brayden Conn 7-5, 7-5 in quarterfinal action before falling to Ravenwood's Jackson Stone and Ethan Eisenhauer 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal round.