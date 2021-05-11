BRISTOL, Tenn. — Willa Rogers was never threatened during her two tennis matches on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the Dobyns-Bennett senior from having a couple of conversations with herself.
Rogers claimed the singles championship in Large Schools District tournament at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center, beating Science Hill’s Josi Reid 6-2, 6-0 in the final.
“That was the best I hoped for, so I was pleased,” Rogers said. “Josi played really solid, especially in the first set. She came out playing really well and caught me off guard.”
Rogers, a Liberty signee who had beaten Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant in the semifinals, stuck with her game plan to post the convincing victories.
“I just tried to stay consistent, stay in the point and not make too many unforced errors,” she said.
Several times during the match, Rogers turned her back on the court, walked well behind the baseline and faced the fence for a few seconds.
“Sometimes I need to take a deep breath and clear my mind a little bit,” she said. “Silence is what I need for a second to get my heart rate down.”
In the boys’ singles final, Science Hill’s Griffen Nickels beat Tennessee High’s Hagan Oakley 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
“Honestly, the nerves left me after I won the first set,” Nickels said. “It was tough, but Coach (Kelly) Lane prepared me for the match and I won.”
After qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore, Nickels had his chance to return last year taken away when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was tough last year,” he said. “We lost a key year, my junior year. I had a good look at state and I didn’t get to achieve it. Gotta do it this year.”
The next step toward that goal comes in next week’s Region 1 tournament, where he could face Oakley again. The two were co-players of the year in the district after splitting two matches during the regular season.
“We have regionals for the team coming up and were going to see how we do in that and we have regionals individually and hopefully state,” Nickels said.
In the semifinals, Nickels beat Tennessee High’s Cole Gayewski and Oakley topped Science Hill’s Jackson Temple.
In boys doubles, Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin and Om Patel knocked off Tennessee High’s Caden Myers and Brandon Istfan 6-3, 7-5 in the championship match.
In girls doubles, the Tennessee High duo of Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs topped Science Hill’s Allie Knox and Leah Mcbride 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 for the title.
All finalists from Tuesday’s action advance to next week’s regional tournament, which will also be held at the community center in Bristol.