The distance running tradition is strong at Dobyns-Bennett.
During the late 1980s, the boys cross country team struck gold with back-to-back Class AAA championships in 1989 and 1990. Under the late Tom Coughenour, the Indians thrived and Kevin Odiorne flourished into one of the most decorated runners in the history of the program.
“I was actually supposed to go to Sullivan North because I started up at Ketron, but our family moved and we decided that it would just be easier to go to D-B,” Odiorne said. “Coach Coughenour and I got to know each other pretty quickly and we clicked.”
Odiorne was a three-time all-state performer in cross country and came close to being the Tribe’s first individual male state champion in 1990. He finished as the runner-up to Knox Central’s Tony Cosey.
“That was kind of a situation where I got into a kick that I didn’t have,” Odiorne said. “Tony Cosey was so talented and I really didn’t have a chance in that kind of race with him. Winning back-to-back team titles helped out, though.
“We were just a ragtag bunch of guys that just progressively got better. Kevin Pierce — who I remember was running like 21 minutes in his freshman year — ended up finishing second in the mile to me my senior year. He got so much better and that’s what everyone was like.”
Odiorne holds the school records in the 3,200 meters on the track (9:12.5 in 1991), in 5-kilometer cross country (15:20.0 in 1990) and in 3-mile cross country (14:50 in 1990).
His senior season, Odiorne became D-B’s first — and thus far only — male runner to qualify for a cross country national championship race when he finished eighth with his time of 15:25.9 at the Kinney South Regional (now Foot Locker) in Charlotte, North Carolina. He replicated the feat Science Hill’s Walt Deneen had accomplished in 1982.
Odiorne went on to finish 30th in 16:36.90 at the national meet in San Diego.
“The experience of the California trip was unbelievable, but the race was horrible,” he said. “I remember when I got off the plane out there that my throat swelled up and they said it was like the Santa Ana winds or something. I never figured out if I had an allergic reaction or what.”
The area’s drought for Kinney/Foot Locker boys national qualifiers lasted until 2012 when Morristown West’s Quintin McKinnish made the field and wound up 13th.
To date, only five male runners from this area have qualified for the national meet.
When on the track, Odiorne was equally as good, but he tended to favor the longer distances. Over his four years, he racked up four conference titles — three in a row in the 3,200 — and four regional titles.
“I remember Danny (Sexton) and I got in a car and drove down to the Golden South Invitational in Florida and ran in that race,” Odiorne said. “That’s where I ran the 9:12 and I actually lost that race to a future teammate. I remember Danny skipped his senior graduation to run that race.”
Odiorne earned a scholarship to Georgetown, one of the most prestigious distance running programs in the country year in and year out. His college career, however, did not go as smoothly as his high school days.
“Running at Georgetown, the team was so loaded and Coach (Frank) Gagliano had like four guys that made the national team when we got there,” he said. “I ended up running like 30:17 for 10K and 14:20, but I had been torn down.”
Odiorne and Sexton, a distance runner at Sullivan South, hung out a lot. The two went to Georgetown together in the fall of 1991 and were roommates.
“Danny and I were really close,” Odiorne said. “I remember in 1989 that Danny and his teammate from South qualified for the state meet and they went to the Shoney’s breakfast buffet the morning of the race and fueled up.
“Danny actually won the race that year and, in the video, you can see them starting in the very back of the race. He was so talented and one of my best friends in high school.”
Odiorne holds the distinction of being the highest-finishing local runner and having the fastest time for a local in Kingsport’s Crazy 8s 8K. In the 1999 edition of the popular race, he crossed the line in 23:25 and nabbed eighth place.
The 1999 season in general was an outstanding one for Odiorne, who placed third in the USATF Half Marathon Championships in Parkersburg, West Virginia, with an eye-popping 1:04:22.
“That ’99 season is when I really started to put it back together,” he said. “I was living in Johnson City with some of the East Tennessee State guys and I was working crazy hours. I was doing more quality than quantity. I remember I was doing mile repeats in like 4:30 with a lap jog for rest.
“How I got into the Parkersburg race is kind of a funny story. Hank Brown, who had worked with the USATF a lot at the time and was sort of like my agent, got me into the race when they had already used up their budget on elite athletes. I was leading going up the hill until about mile 10. They didn’t know who I was because I wasn’t on the elite list and I had a 10-second lead. I think I went through the 10K in a PR at the time of like 29:40 or something.
“Todd Williams and Scott Larson ended up catching me and passing me towards the end of the race,” Odiorne said. “After that race, I got to go to Italy as part of the national team.”
Odiorne said running in the area in the early 1990s was super popular, especially with all of the talent coming through the region.
“There were a bunch of great guys running back then,” he said. “We had a great training group with some old D-B runners like Jim Ailshie, myself, Danny and many others. That was when running got really big in the Tri-Cities.”
In addition to setting the Tennessee state road racing 8K record in 1999, Odiorne still holds the state road racing records for the mile (4:08), 5K (14:13) and marathon (2:19:40).