FRANKLIN — For a third straight year, the Dobyns-Bennett wrestling team has an individual state champion.
Max Norman won the Class AA 145-pound title on Saturday in the TSSAA championships at the Williamson County Ag Center. Norman, a freshman, pinned Summitt's Finley Jameson at the 5:25 mark to cap a 43-3 season.
The Indians' Garrett Crowder placed third in the 220 class after taking a 12-3 major decision over Cordova's Timothy Bosby, and D-B's Alivia Ryan finished sixth in the girls' 100 weight class.
For Science Hill, Devon Medina lost a tough 6-4 decision to undefeated Tetoe Boyd of Cleveland in the 195 final; Stiles Miller finished fourth at 106 after dropping a 2-0 decision to Houston's Colby Baltz; Dylan Winters finished sixth at 126 pounds; and Ansley Reed took third in the 120 girls competition after pinning Clarksville Academy's Annalynn Rakket.
CLASS A MEET
Greeneville, which finished atop the Class A team standings with 166 points, had four individual champions. Kodiak Cannedy won the 170-pound title, needing just 54 seconds to pin Heritage's Kyle Watts for his fourth state championship, and Colin Dupill scored a 26-12 major decision over David Crockett’s Ethan Hylton to win at 152. Carson Dupill (106) and Hunter Mason (145) also struck gold for the Greene Devils.
Zac Chrisman (third, 220), Cooper Johnson (fourth, 120) and Leandre Dabney Jr. (sixth, 113) also contributed points to the Greeneville team victory. Jenna Baines finished runner-up for the Greeneville girls after losing a 3-1 decision in the 107 final and Allie Shelton (114) and Morgan Cornelius (138) both finished fifth.
Also for Crockett, Gabe Ferrell finished third at 195 with his 6-2 decision over Bolton's Tony Ray and Rance Horton was fifth at 160 with a 7-0 decision over Green Hill's Billy Tate.
Two Sullivan East girls recorded wins and earned fifth-place finishes. Amelia Malcolm needed just 12 seconds to pin St. Andrew’s Charlotte Barron at 145 and Wachipi Hamelryck took only 45 seconds to pin West Creek's Jes’onia Barefield at 120.
Tennessee High’s Perry Roller placed fourth in the boys’ 138 division. Elizabethton’s Trenton Taylor took fifth in the heavyweight ranks and the Cyclones' Sophia Perry was sixth in the girls' 132 division.