Dobyns-Bennett’s Jackson Hurst was at the head of the class among Northeast Tennessee wrestlers this season.
On Friday, Hurst was named the Times News/Johnson City Press Super 14 Wrestler of the Year.
The 152-pound senior carries an undefeated record 31-0 into Saturday’s Region 1-AAA tournament at Cocke County’s gym in Newport. Ranked No. 1 this year in the 152-pound class, Jackson is defending state champion after winning at 145 pounds in 2020.
Morristown East’s Dale Johnson was selected the Times News/Johnson City Press Super 14 Coach of the Year.
Here is this year’s honor roll, compiled with input from coaches:
106 pounds
Stiles Miller (Science Hill, Fr., 26-5)
Placed second in the Indian Classic, third at the Mountain Rumble, second in the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl, and was tournament champion at the Maryville Invitational. Twenty of his 26 wins this season came via pin.
113 pounds
Jeremiah Skeen (Morristown West, Jr., 9-2)
Returning region runner-up and state qualifier.
120 pounds
Gavin Armstrong (Dobyns Bennett, So., 18-2)
Returning region runner-up and state qualifier. He placed second in the Indian Classic and third at the Mountain Rumble.
126 pounds
Perry Roller (Tennessee High, Jr., 20-1)
Defending region champion and two-time state qualifier. He placed first at the Indian Classic.
132 pounds
Brennan Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, Sr., 24-1)
State runner-up last year and region champion. This year he placed first in the Indian Classic and second at the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
138 pounds
Ethan Hylton (David Crockett, Jr., 28-2)
Has an overall record of 112-17 and this season was the tournament champion at the Indian Classic.
145 pounds
Landon Fisher (Jefferson County, Sr., 23-4)
Fourth-place finisher in the state last season at 138 pounds and two-time region champion. Placed second in the Mountain Rumble and third in the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
152 pounds
Jackson Hurst (Dobyns Bennett, Sr., 31-0)
Defending state champion who has won every event he has entered this season: Indian Classic, Mountain Rumble and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
160 pounds
Tre Morrisette (Dobyns Bennett, Sr., 31-1)
Defending state champion. He placed first in both the Mountain Rumble and Indian Classic and was second at the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl
170 pounds
Clint Morrisette (Dobyns Bennett, Sr., 24-0)
Defending region champion and state qualifier. He has won every event he’s entered this season: Indian Classic, Mountain Rumble and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
182 pounds
James Robinson (Jefferson County, So., 20-6)
Returning region runner-up and state qualifier and has a career record of 51-25. He placed fourth at the Mountain Rumble and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
195 pounds
Garrett Crowder (Dobyns Bennett, Fr., 23-9)
Placed third in the Indian Classic.
220 pounds
Ryver Shelton (Jefferson County, Sr., 16-5)
Two-time region champion and two-time state medalist (fourth in 2020; fifth in 2019) and boasts a career record of 124-33.
285 pounds
Sonny Watson (Morristown West, Sr., 14-0)
Returning region medalist and state qualifier.