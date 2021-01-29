The Dobyns-Bennett wrestling team is headed to the state tournament after trumping host Halls 39-30 on Friday night in a sectional match in Knoxville.
With the match on the line, D-B's Cannon Mullins won by pin at 120 pounds. Jackson Hurst (152) and Garrett Crowder (220) also won by pin, and Tre Morrisette (170) and Clint Morrisette (182) won by forfeit. Gavin Armstrong (126) and Brennan Watkins (138) won by decision, and Eli Whitley (145) claimed an overtime decision.
The Tribe will be joined in next weekend’s state meet by rival Science Hill, which won via forfeit. The Region 1 champion Hilltoppers advanced when Anderson County was forced to back out because of coronavirus concerns within the Mavericks’ program.