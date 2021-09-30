Cloudland-Unaka 2 (copy)

Unaka's Devin Ramsey, right, making a tackle against Cloudland earlier this season, is near the top of Northeast Tennessee's leaders in receiving, scoring and tackling.

 Matt Laws

Unaka's Devin Ramsey has made his presence felt all over the football field this season.

He is in the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns while also showing up in the top 20 for tackles. Ramsey has helped the Rangers win three of their first five games, putting them in prime position to earn a home playoff game.

For this week's Times News/Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders, three new categories have been added: receiving yards, tackles and interceptions.

Dobyns-Bennett boasts three players — Levi Evans, Brandon Carswell and Caleb Baker — among the top 10 in tackles for the season.

Science Hill receiver Jack Torbett has 414 yards receiving this season.

David Crockett standout John Rucker has racked up five interceptions to lead that category. He has picks in four different games.

David Crockett's John Rucker has five interceptions on the season.

Greeneville's Mason Gudger leads in rushing yards and touchdowns while Science Hill's Jaxon Diamond in the leader in passing yards.

Unicoi County's Jonathan Crutchfield is among the area leaders with two interceptions.
Dobyns-Bennett's Levi Evans (8) leads Northeast Tennessee in tackles.

