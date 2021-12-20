KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett basketball team put the nightcap of the opening day of the inaugural Alpha Invitational showcase to bed early, jumping out to a 12-0 lead within the first five minutes.
The Indians went on to beat South Atlanta 70-57 on Monday inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Senior forward Malachi Hale had a brilliant shooting night, going 10-for-12 from the field and finishing with a game-high 24 points.
Jonavan Gillespie had a solid night as well, tallying 16 points. McKinley Tincher had 12 and Jack Browder poured in 11.
It might not have been the prettiest night for the Tribe offensively, but a win is a win.
“I was really pleased with the way we started and how well we executed,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “They went zone and we went stagnant. The game slowed down a little bit and right there, I’d like to be a little bit more assertive. We made plays down the stretch and ended up having a good game.”
The injury-riddled Hornets — who played their third game in four days — were led by John Lawton’s 18 points and Kylee Boone’s 17.
South Atlanta trailed by 13 at the end of the opening period but fought back and cut the D-B lead to less than a handful before the second quarter was out.
“I didn’t think we were playing our normal basketball game. I just wanted to settle things down in the beginning,” South Atlanta coach Michael Reddick said. “These guys have been through a lot of injuries lately and we’ve had a lot of missed practices.
“I’ve been at South Atlanta for a long time and this is my 22nd year coaching and we’ve never had this many injuries,” he added. “We’ve got five kids out right now that are contributors who aren’t playing.
The Hornets continued to fight, but the Tribe kept throwing big runs after halftime. Hale had 16 points over the final two periods.
“(D-B) came out and punched us in the mouth. We fought back and they punched us again. They body-slammed us and we got back up, but we just didn’t have enough in the end,” Reddick said.
A.C. Reynolds (NC) 74, Daniel Boone 67
The Rockets got off to a hot start, leading 17-7 at one point, but Boone fought back to a 17-17 tie early in the second quarter.
Rakease Passmore, a highly touted and silky smooth sophomore, dazzled for AC Reynolds, racking up 25 points and making his first six shots.
“I’m proud of my guys for the win, but we’re lacking a little bit in terms of a sense of urgency,” AC Reynolds coach Ryans Stevens said. “I’d like to see us go in for the kill right off the jump. They know what they have to fix.”
Sharpshooter Jayden Harper hit for 18, making a pair of 3-pointers, and Declan Brown scored 12. The Rockets were 11-for-23 from distance.
“Rakease is one of those guys that can make me look good as a coach a lot,” Stevens said. “He’s as humble as they come and a really good teammate. I can’t say enough about him and that’s why he’s getting the interest he’s getting.”
Creed Musick led the Trailblazers with 15 points and Landon Carrico had 12. Boone was hurt by nine second-half turnovers.
“We knew coming in that it was a challenge athletically, but two key guys (Harper) and (Brown) got away from us and they hit some 3s,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We have to do a better job of knowing where those guys are on the floor.
“(Passmore) is tough. We saw him over the summer and he’s got a lot of mobility. He gets up and off the floor very quickly. He made some difficult layups look easy.”
Greeneville 90, Lexington (SC) 67
The Greene Devils came out red hot and finished the game 18-for-33 from 3-point range. Reid Satterfield blistered the net 10 times from distance.
Satterfield and fellow senior Jakobi Gillespie each finished with 35 points.
Greeneville got out to a 12-point lead at halftime, but Lexington was back within as few as five points in the third. However, Satterfield and Gillespie hit a couple of tough layups to push the lead back up to near double digits.
“When you come out and shoot the ball really well, it makes everything look really good,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “These guys came out and shot it with confidence. They ended up making some beautiful music there.”
Added Satterfield: “I felt the first one go in and I thought it felt pretty good. I kept shooting every time that I got it.”
Greeneville shot 58.1% from the field and held Lexington to 46% shooting.
Highly touted junior Cam Scott finished with 13 points for the Wildcats, going 5-for-12 from the field. Michael Misick-Rivas led Lexington with 15 points and Jose Figueroa had 11.
“That was a really talented Greeneville team and when you’re playing a school like them, they’re going to shoot the ball,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “We told our guys driving up here today. At the end of the day, we have to be defensively ready and we’re a young program right now playing a lot of sophomores.
“This is something that’s great for our guys because we’ve got film to show them what they can work on.”
Morristown East 76, Chapmanville (WV) 68
Micah Simpson set the hour-old event scoring record for the Hurricanes, firing in 40 points in a comeback effort. The Hurricanes were down 15 at one point in the second period.
“It means a lot to have a game like this, but it wouldn’t happen without my teammates trusting me,” Simpson said.
Kyle Cloninger added 18 for East.
“I thought our guys played really well on the defensive side in order to get the game turned around,” ‘Canes coach Alden Collins said. “It started with the ball pressure at the front of the attack with Micah and Kyle. I am sure glad Micah wears a Morristown East jersey.”
Brody Dalton had 28 points for the Tigers, who held the lead until 2:15 remained in the third.
Talented sophomore Zion Blevins had no fouls at halftime and ended up fouling out by the end of the game. He finished with 14 points, but the West Virginia squad missed his length in the closing stages.
“The turnovers came back to bite us, I thought, and we made some mistakes defensively that we couldn’t make to beat a team that’s as good as they are,” Tigers coach Brad Napier said. “We had a couple of guys that got in foul trouble late in the first half and that really hurt us down the stretch.”