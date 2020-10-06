BRISTOL, Tenn. — The cliché is every team wants to be playing its best at tournament time.
Dobyns-Bennett proved the cliché true Tuesday night with a 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 win over Science Hill in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament at Viking Hall.
The Lady Indians (16-6) will play top-seeded Daniel Boone (16-5) Wednesday in the district winners’ bracket final at 5:30 p.m. at Viking Hall. Boone took a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over Tennessee High (11-14) in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Science Hill and Tennessee High will meet in an elimination match Wednesday at Tennessee High at 7 p.m.
ROLLING ALONG
Building off a strong performance from the opening round, third-seeded D-B used another strong all-around game to sweep the Lady Hilltoppers.
Senior Zoie Larkins continued to dominate all over the floor and finished with 11 kills and 17 digs for the Lady Indians. They also got a strong performance from senior Meg Maynor, who finished with nine kills and nine digs.
“We had every connection on tonight,” Maynor said. “We were hitting down and we were hitting our spots and it paid off in three, which is great.
“This is a great win for us. Coming out and beating Science Hill, our biggest rival, in three is a really big momentum push for what we need (Wednesday).”
Maynor said having Larkins’ leadership on the floor is huge.
“She played amazing,” Maynor said. “She’s our heart. And she leads us pretty much like none of us can.”
Inari Phillips had six kills and four blocks for the Tribe, and Whitley added six kills.
Jessie Odle totaled 22 assists and Dakota Vaiese added eight for D-B. Rachel Falin led the defensive effort with 19 digs, and Hannah Day finished with 15.
Tribe coach Patricia Dygert said she feels like her team is playing its best volleyball and hopes to see that continue throughout the postseason.
“They’re ready to play,” Dygert said. “They’re ready to go and they’re ready to play. I think they’re ready to play their best volleyball. They know what needs to be done and they know that you can’t let up. It’s time to go.”
The Lady Hilltoppers lost to the Tribe for the second time this season.
“They came at us pretty hard,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We had a lot of unforced errors. We’ve got to clean that up. We’ve got to get in our game. We’ve got to get in our offense and just settle down and play.”
Sara Whynot led Science Hill with 10 kills and 13 digs, and Loren Grindstaff added seven kills and four blocks. The Lady Hilltoppers got 12 assists from Alyssa Neal and 11 from Kinley Norris. Jesse Franks totaled 14 digs, Kinley Norris finished with 11 and Lexi Kalogeros recorded 10.
LADY TRAILBLAZERS SWEEP
Daniel Boone’s victory featured a balanced front-line attack led by Riley Brinn’s 10 kills and 11 digs. Dannah Persinger added nine kills and four blocks, Riley Brandon finished with eight kills and Rylee Wines contributed seven.
McKenna Dietz had 36 assists and 11 digs for the Lady Trailblazers, and Emma Green finished with 10 digs.
Tennessee High got seven kills apiece from Marley Johns and Jamayia Honaker.
Madison Curtin had 17 assists for the Lady Vikings, and Grayson Phipps had 25 digs.