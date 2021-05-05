KINGSPORT — As the ink dried and cameras flashed, five Dobyns-Bennett student-athletes made it official on Wednesday to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
GIVE ME LIBERTY
Standout Lady Indians tennis player Willa Rogers has had her eyes set on Liberty for a while now, so the signing of the papers was just a mere formality.
“My older sister is in school at Liberty, and she’s graduating this May,” Rogers said. “I’ve spent the past four years going and visiting. I always loved the campus, and then I went on my official visit last January, met the team, coaches and they were welcoming.”
Rogers is one of the most accomplished players to ever come through the D-B program, having only lost one match her entire high school career.
The lone blemish was in her freshman year in the state doubles finals.
“I think I want to study accounting at Liberty,” Rogers said. “I like numbers.”
In the classroom, Rogers ranks fifth in her class, scored a 35 on the ACT and was named a national merit scholar.
On the court, Rogers was a four-star recruit and ranked inside the top 130 players in the country. One of her most notable victories was in the Tennessee State Qualifier. She was named USTA’s most improved female player in the state and received USTA’s sportsmanship of the year award.
At Liberty, she will be joining a plethora of international talent with players from Sweden, Armenia, Vietnam, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and England.
“I’m really excited, and I think it will be a really good experience. It’ll be really cool for my best friends to be from a bunch of different countries.”
WALLACE WEARS PURPLE
Chalk up another college commit for Bill Francis’ Lady Indians basketball team as Caitlyn Wallace made it official with Trevecca Nazarene.
Wallace played in 115 games, scored 607 points and carried a 4.24 grade point average.
In the 2020-21 season, Wallace was named the Big 7 Conference defensive player of the year and was an all-conference selection in 2020.
She was also named to the all-tournament team during the Tabernacle Baptist Thanksgiving event in 2019.
McALINDON IS A WASP
Rogers wasn’t the only D-B tennis player to sign at the next level.
Bronwyn McAlindon penned her name with Emory & Henry College.
According to coaches Reedy and Kaelin Toney, McAlindon is a player that is always looking to play extra matches and continue to improve her game.
OTHERS
D-B Spirit Shaker Gracie Gibson will continue her dancing career at East Tennessee State.
Isabella Hilton will also be going to Johnson City as she signed on as an ETSU cheerleader.