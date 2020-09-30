KINGSPORT — It was only fitting that the final regular-season Sullivan South volleyball match ever inside Sherry Hooks Gymnasium was against rival Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Indians emerged victorious in four sets 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-18 in the last battle for supremacy in the Model City.
“It’s kind of sad because this is a game the girls get excited about,” Dobyns-Bennett first-year head coach Patricia Dygert said.
“In the beginning when we had to cancel this game, they girls were like ‘Coach, we have to reschedule it.’ We were really excited about this game and glad we got to play it,” she said.
Dobyns-Bennett was a lot like most Lady Rebel opponents this year — much taller and able to use the differential to its advantage.
D-B (15-6) got out to a fast start and opened up a 20-10 lead, but South fought back in the first set and gained momentum.
Being outsized, South had to hope for D-B mistakes, and that’s what transpired in the second set. The Lady Indians got out to a 6-2 lead and held a 22-21 advantage late.
However, South finished out the set with three of the last four as setter Olivia Delung pulled the trigger and put down the kill.
After South led for a good portion of the third, D-B finished it out with a push, scoring three consecutive to gain a 19-17 edge.
The fourth set was all Lady Indians as they jetted out to a 14-2 lead and never looked back.
“We need to play teams like that in order to grow,” 19-year South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “I’m happy with it and we hung tight. We’re still learning and we’re getting better.”
“(South) is really scrappy and they picked everything up,” Dygert said. “I think we missed 15 serves and that’s a huge momentum change. They kicked it into high gear though and were able to finish strong.”
Senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins returned to the D-B lineup in fine fashion, finishing with 12 kills, 33 digs and four aces. Meg Maynor led the offense with 16 kills.
Dakota Vaiese had 28 assists while Jessie Odle tallied 20.
On defense, libero Rachel Falin contributed 28 digs while Carly Wilson chalked up 19.
“Zoie definitely brushed her rust off,” Dygert said. “It’s nice having her back out there, running the plays, running the court and being our captain.”
For South (12-8), Rachel Miller tallied 12 kills while Allie Jordan finished with 10.
Delung had 29 assists to go along with five kills.
Libero Molly Williams finished with 25 digs to lead the defense while Jordan had 18.
The regular season for D-B concludes on a high note as the District 1-AAA tournament begins next week.
Sullivan South will travel to Elizabethton for the regular-season finale on Thursday, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.