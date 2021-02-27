JOHNSON CITY — The Dobyns-Bennett swimming and diving team shattered records left and right during a meet held Tuesday night at Freedom Hall.
In all, six school records fell, including a couple that had stood for at least a decade.
Competing against Science Hill, D-B junior Libby Russum took care of two top marks and contributed to a third in girls competition. With her name already attached to the short-course meter record in the 50 free set (27.71 in 2018), Russum created a new standard by finishing in 27.44.
Her 59.58 time in the 100-meter short course broke a record from 1986 (Brooke Ward, 100.4).
The 400 free relay team erased a mark not nearly as old (4:16.42 in 2018), Kassidy McGuire, Caroline Caveness, Mary Bastian and Russum getting the job done in 4:16.00.
On the boys’ side, junior Jack Allen broke Neil Seilder’s 29-year-old record in the 100-meter breaststroke, timing in at 1:08.44. The previous mark was 1:11.89.
Senior Johnathan Lai posted the Indians’ all-time best mark in the 100 fly. His 59.16 eclipsed the 1:00.06 established by Clint McDavid (2004).
Nick Love, Allen, Lai and R.J. Brumit claimed the 200 medley relay record with a 1:52.68 effort, eclipsing the 1:55.88 from 2011.
The Lady Indians won their portion of the meet 89-81. D-B’s boys fell to Science Hill 102-68.