KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett boys and girls teams made a clean sweep of Friday’s Big 11 Conference track and field meet at the Crowe-Coughenour Track.
The Indians racked up 215 points to win the 71st league title in the 91-year history of the boys’ meet. Daniel Boone was second with 137 points.
“This school has a lot of athletic tradition and track sometimes gets overlooked,” D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “It’s good to be able to continue the tradition that Dan Crowe, Tom Coughenour and many others have done in the past.
“I’m honored and humbled to add to that tradition.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls tallied 194 points to easily beat runner-up Science Hill (123). The win marked the 24th team championship for the Lady Indians and was their 11th title in the past 13 Big 11 meets.
“We’ve had a stranglehold on the girls’ side now for the last 10 years or so,” Bingham said.
TRIPLE CROWN
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington put her name in the annals of history, winning all of the distance events (800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters) for just the second time since the inaugural girls meet in 1974.
The only other person to do it was Science Hill standout Whitney Spannuth in 1993.
Arrington’s winning times were 2:24.20 (800), 5:13.66 (1,600) and 10:52.01 (3,200).
“I didn’t know any of that stuff before today, but my coaches told me right before the 3,200 that it was a possibility,” Arrington said. “That was some internal motivation. I missed the meet record by two seconds and I was hoping to kick it in at the end. I guess my legs just didn’t have it after the 800 and 1,600.”
TESNEAR STILL DOMINANT
D-B senior hurdler Tyler Tesnear easily took both the 110 and 300 titles, running 15.71 and 40.81, respectively.
“It’s good to be a two-time champ. I was expecting to do better in the 110s, but it was a little cold today,” Tesnear said. “I think that affected me a little bit.”
Tesnear has had a strong season and improved almost every meet, but he remains hungry because the ultimate goal comes at the end of May.
“We have state coming up and I’m trying to get down under 40 seconds and compete with the Memphis boys,” Tesnear said.
RISING STAR
Samantha Degrace is a rising star for D-B and she compiled 36 points in Friday’s competition, winning both hurdling titles and the high jump. She was also third in long jump.
“It feels good, but I’m proud of myself because I never expected to be as good as I am now,” Degrace said. “Every time I do a meet, I try my hardest to clear 5-4 (in the high jump), but I haven’t done it.”
Degrace noted that the 300 hurdles isn’t her favorite event, but she soldiered through for the win.
“It sucks and it’s the worst one you can do,” she said. “It’s probably worse than a 400. I don’t know how I won because I was all the way in the back and was out of breath before I hit the first hurdle.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Daniel Boone distance stars Conner Wingfield, Luke Mussard and Levi Streeval each earned a win.
Mussard won the 800 in 1:58.78. Streeval claimed gold in the 1,600 with a run of 4:34.52 and Wingfield was first in the 3,200 in 9:38.75.
Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller won the 100 (11.30) and D-B’s Aaron Vaughn double-dipped in the 200 (23.33) and the 400 (50.57).
Science Hill won the 4x100 and 4x400 and D-B took the 4x200. Boone easily won the 4x800 with a time of 8:29.50.
In the field events, D-B’s Malachi Hale — in his first time competing in the event — won the high jump with a leap of 6-0. Science Hill freshman William Hagemeier won the pole vault by clearing 11-6.
Volunteer’s Heath Miller continued his strong season in the long jump by winning in 21-4.
D-B freshman Nigel Vidale proved victorious in the triple jump with a leap of 42-11.5.
Boone’s Eli Penix easily won the shot put (54-0) and discus (147-8).
On the girls’ side, D-B’s Macee Page scorched the 100 to win in 12.86. Tennessee High’s Riley Fritts won a thrilling 200 race in 26.48.
Science Hill’s Mary Reed turned the one-lap race in 1:01.63 for a win.
Science Hill also scored wins in the 4x200 and 4x400 relay. D-B took home the 4x100 title in 51.71.
Daniel Boone easily won the 4x800 relay in 10:03.93.
In the field events, Unicoi County had two winners: Caitlin Wilson claimed the pole vault (9-0) and Shelby Miller took the shot put (33-2).
Sullivan South senior standout Madison Cowan dominated the jumps again, winning the long (17-3) and triple (36-7.5).
D-B’s Olyvia Fleming took the discus title with a heave of 91-5.