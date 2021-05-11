KINGSPORT — “I think we’re just happy we advanced.”
That was the sentiment of Dobyns-Bennett coach Tom LaGuardia after the Tribe coasted to a 3-0 win over David Crockett in Tuesday night’s District 1-AAA boys soccer semifinal at Indian Highland Park.
The Indians (12-4-1) advanced to host Science Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the championship.
The Tribe outshot the Pioneers 41-2 and held an 18-1 advantage in shots on goal.
“We came out a little sluggish,” LaGuardia said. “It was not our best game. The boys kept looking for the perfect pass instead of the next best pass.”
In the 22nd minute, D-B freshman Wyatt Arrowood slipped a pass to Maddox DeVinney, who put the ball past Crockett goalkeeper Jack Roney for the early 1-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Grayson Hammond dished a short corner kick to Carlos Castro, who immediately returned the ball to Hammond. Hammond then blasted a shot under a diving Roney, upping the advantage to 2-0.
Roney did a remarkable job keeping the ball out of his net over the next 15 minutes, and the Pioneers (13-7-1) went into halftime trailing by just those two goals.
“I thought in the first half we played about as well as we could against a quality opponent,” said Crockett coach Chris Kudera.
“Although we were down two goals, the boys kept their heads up.”
The Indians began to press the issue when the second half commenced.
In the 47th minute, Devinney launched a throw-in that landed at the feet of Arrowood, who promptly found the back of the net and pushed the Tribe ahead 3-0.
Crockett began to assert some pressure over the final 20 minutes, but the Tribe defenders weathered the storm.
“We just tried to keep our legs under us,” said D-B senior defender Jackson Martin. “We have a lot of respect for Crockett, they’ve improved so much.
“Tonight we did what we had to do in order to advance to the championship match.”
Senior forward Charles Santana felt he and his Tribe teammates learned some valuable lessons from the tough match.
“We’ve got to play with our feet,” Santana said. “We also need to communicate better and keep the ball out of the air.”
Roney finished with 15 saves, many of them spectacular.
“Roney kept us in the game tonight,” Kudera said. “But that’s what he’s done all season.”