KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s offensive machine nearly cracked the century mark in a boys basketball game Tuesday night, settling instead for a 98-53 runaway victory over Big 5 Conference rival West Ridge.
The home contingent inside the Buck Van Huss Dome urged D-B to shoot for 100 points, but the Indians passed on the notion and dribbled away the final 10 seconds at midcourt.
It was the sixth straight game the Tribe has scored more than 80 points.
Malachi Hale led five D-B players in double figures with 21 points. Jack Browder finished with 18, McKinley Tincher 14, Brady Stump 13 and Jonavan Gillespie 11.
Browder, who threw down two dunks, Gillespie and Stump each hit a pair of 3-point bombs for coach Chris Poore on another fun night for East Tennessee’s powerhouse.
“Everybody can score at all three levels, whether it’s driving for layups or pulling up from mid-range or shooting the 3,” said Tincher, a valuable 6-foot senior who handles the sixth-man role. “We have six or seven players who can go for 20 on any given night, so it can be really tough to get stops on us.
“My job is easy, because (the starters) do everything. They get you open, they set you up with really good shots and when it’s needed they all can score it. I get over in the corner and if they need me to shoot it I do and hopefully I can score it.
“It’s really, really fun playing on this team,” he added.
The Indians (20-4, 6-0) led 25-15 after one quarter, 44-21 at halftime and 70-41 heading into the final period.
West Ridge was still in it until D-B’s constant defensive pressure, which starts with an aggressive diamond-and-1, full-court press, created havoc in the second quarter when the Wolves committed 11 turnovers.
West Ridge (13-10, 0-4) received a 14-point game from Ty Barb and a 12-point outing from Cooper Johnson, who hit three 3s. But the Wolves’ more than two dozen turnovers were way too much to overcome.
LADY INDIANS CRUISE
D-B’s girls, having played seven of their last eight games in nail-biting fashion, were more or less able to cruise this time out, winning 58-42.
Coming off one- and two-point losses one week after claiming a pair of one-point wins, D-B ended the first half with an 11-0 run to take control against West Ridge and led 31-18 at intermission.
The Lady Indians (13-10, 3-1) kept themselves squarely in the picture of the Big 5 title chase and left West Ridge (13-10, 0-4) still searching for its first league win.
David Crockett and Daniel Boone both began Tuesday play with 3-1 conference marks, D-B hot on their heels.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up and I’m still not convinced somebody won’t win this thing with two (Big 5) losses,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We have had 15 or 16 games this season that have been five points or less either way, so it was nice to see it stretch out a bit against a good West Ridge team.
“We did what we had to do tonight. I swallowed my pride a little bit and we played a lot more zone than usual. We put Olivia (Doran) in the middle, and man, she’s just such a smart and heady player on both ends of the floor.”
Doran scored 18 points to pace the Tribe. Hannah Frye contributed 15 points and Caroline Hill added 10.
D-B hit seven 3-pointers, two apiece by Doran and Hill.
Jaelyn West put up 18 points to lead the Lady Wolves.
BOWLING TEAM HONORED
At halftime of the boys’ game, D-B honored its bowling team for its two decades of local dominance under coach Debbie Knott.
In 21 years coaching the Tribe, Knott has a career mark of 519-197. She claimed her 500th win on Oct. 25, 2021.
Her team finished sixth in the state this season after making its 20th trip to the tournament under Knott; 2018 was the lone exception.
Individual state qualifiers this past season were Kayla Southerland, Abby Jay Jardines, Blake McReynolds, C.J. Ricketts and Peyton Keesee.
The Indians have won a combined 30 district and 25 region championships under the direction of Knott.