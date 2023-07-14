KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s boys soccer team enjoyed quite a successful run over the last few years under the direction of Tom LaGuardia.
If the Indians are to maintain that success, they'll do so under a new head coach.
Earlier this week, LaGuardia — a 1992 D-B graduate — resigned from his position after tallying a 64-14-8 record with the Tribe.
“It has been an incredible honor to serve as the head men’s soccer coach at Dobyns-Bennett for the past five years,” LaGuardia said. “As a former player here, I never imagined that I would one day be the first former D-B soccer player to lead the men’s program as head coach.”
Under LaGuardia, the Indians were a sterling 30-2-2 in regular-season district play and won four league titles. The Tribe won the district tournament once and the region twice.
“I appreciate the support and trust placed in me by the administration, parents, staff, players and alumni,” LaGuardia said. “I am grateful to Larry Shively for hiring me and the support and leadership of current athletic director Frankie DeBusk.
“My sincere hope is that the program and players are better for my stint as head coach. Our staff has attempted to pour our time and passion for the game into the program and the individuals within our teams.”
Other accomplishments for LaGuardia’s squads were winning the Smoky Mountain Cup three times and the Jon Metcalf Highland Cup twice.
LaGuardia also had seven players commit to play soccer at the collegiate level.
“There has been a great deal of sacrifice by those that are central in my life in allowing me to pursue this opportunity,” he said. “It is time that I step away from coaching to focus more on those individuals and return my time and support to them.”
D-B's search for LaGuardia's replacement is ongoing.
