As coach Joey Christian has rightly bemoaned, Dobyns-Bennett hasn’t put the whole package together this season.
But as David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley can attest to after Friday night’s game, the Indians have a solid foundation where any football team would like to start.
“D-B is extremely talented up front on both sides of the ball,” Chandley said after his team’s 35-7 loss to the Indians. “They played exceptionally hard.”
Yes, the Indians turned the ball over four times. But mistakes and execution problems can be fixed in practice. Trying to restore faulty play in the trenches would be a different story altogether, and it’s something D-B doesn’t face.
Christian said Friday he believes his team will look quite different when the mistakes are limited. That’s an important statement considering the Indians have navigated the not-so-good stuff to a 4-0 start, and the closest final margin was 22 points.
As for Crockett, Chandley said he hopes taking it on the chops won’t deter his team from staying on course for its season-long goals.
“I thought we fought for three quarters and the kids didn’t quit,” Chandley said. “Ultimately to win games like those, you need some breaks to go your way and you need to make plays when they present themselves — and unfortunately that just didn’t happen.
“We did some good things but we have to improve in a lot of areas. We had some missed opportunities in the first half, too many dropped balls on offense and missed assignments. Defensively I thought we played well in the first half, but in the second half we misaligned about half the snaps and you can’t win like that.”
Next up for Crockett is one of its key games of the season. The Pioneers will play host to Tennessee High in a Region 1-5A showdown.
Dobyns-Bennett also has a key game, playing host to new rival West Ridge.
UNICOI CLICKING
The Blue Devils started super fast against rival Happy Valley on Friday and never let up in a 35-6 decision.
It was yet another step in the right direction for Unicoi, which improved to 4-0.
“I think we have a tremendous group of kids, who are excited and extremely bought in,” Unicoi County coach Drew Rice said. “We’ve asked a whole lot from our kids, year round. And the commitment level to our program and each other has been really high.”
One of the highlights for the Blue Devils was the running of Nehemiah Edwards, who finished with 176 yards on 16 carries.
“He’s rock solid and a hard-nosed kid,” Rice said. “He just loves football, everything about it. When your best player is your hardest worker, good things tend to happen.”
Rice said one of the best things for the Devils was not taking things lightly in a strong favorite role.
“They were locked in,” he said. “I could tell in the pregame meal. They were tuned in and ready to play.”
That’s an important mindset, especially since the Blue Devils have more games on their schedule where they will be solid favorites — including Friday against winless Claiborne.