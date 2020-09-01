KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett had plenty of reasons to celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday.
Eight of the Lady Indians’ 13 seniors had goals in a 9-0 nonconference win over Morristown East (0-1) at Indian Highland Park.
The game was called at the 69:05 mark because of the slaughter rule. A goal by Emilee Lane, who has been battling a nagging injury, ended the deluge.
“It’s my first game back,” noted the senior, who said it was important for her to get back on the pitch.
“I hate to be selfish, but it really mattered a lot to me because it’s Senior Night,” Lane said. “I was really wanting to get back out here and contribute tonight.”
Lane, who also had an assist, nearly ended the game earlier in the half when a near picture- perfect header went just wide.
“It was a perfect ball from Kinzee Mounger. It went straight to my head,” Lane said. “I thought I was going to turn around and it was going to be in the back of the net and it was just short. It should’ve had just little more oomph to the left. It was so close. It was a beautiful ball.”
IMMEDIATE ONSLAUGHT
D-B (6-0) took control immediately, scoring five goals in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Anna Kate Breeding tallied at the 2:15 mark off an assist from Mounger, and just over a minute later Maddie France found the back of the net off a Mounger corner kick.
After Tayla Holt scored at 7:10, Alivia Watts notched back-to-back goals at 9:56 and 11:18, the second off an assist from Emily Cai.
Senior Night — held earlier than normal this season because of the pandemic — means even more now, Watts said.
“I didn’t think we were going to be able to have one this year,” she said. “This senior class, especially this year, is definitely different. I think we’re more encouraged to get through it because of COVID and everything. And I think we push ourselves harder and work harder every practice and game just because we don’t know if it’s going to be our last.”
The Tribe led 7-0 at intermission after Annabeth Parker scored at 32:45 and Cai followed with a goal just over a minute before halftime.
After the break, senior Blaire Barrett added a score at the 55:40 mark on an assist from Lane.
Lane then brought the match to an end when she scored off an assist from Emma True, another senior.
SALUTING THE SENIORS
Lady Indians coach Tony Weaver said having such a large senior class is an obvious advantage. Several have playing experience, some are on the pitch for the first time in a long time, but Weaver said the mix works well.
“They’re a great bunch of girls, first,” he said. “That’s something you can’t teach. They’re just great human beings and just great girls. When somebody new comes in, they just accept them.
“We’re like a family. I think that’s what makes us special. To me, they’re great soccer players. They do great in the classroom and they’re great young ladies. I would have any one of them as a daughter.”
BUSY WEEKS AHEAD
“It was a good night,” Weaver said. “We’ve still got some stuff to work on.
“We’ve got two tough weeks coming up. We’ve got Greeneville next Tuesday and then we’ve got Knox West coming here (Sept. 10). And then we go on the road for two (District 1-AAA) games against Science Hill and Tennessee High.”