KINGSPORT — B.I. Salyers is the answer to a couple of trivia questions.
1) Who was the last football coach at J.J. Kelly? Answer: B.I. Salyers.
2) Who was the only offensive lineman named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s player of the year? Answer: B.I. Salyers.
Salyers coached at J.J. Kelly, his high school alma mater for the school’s final seven years before it consolidated with Pound in 2011 to form Wise Central.
He led the Indians to two postseason playoff appearances.
Salyers also had success on the football field as a player, particularly at the collegiate level.
The 1986 Kelly grad was first-team All-ODAC three years in a row at Emory & Henry and was selected DIII All-American three times, including first team in 1990. That same year, Salyers became the first offensive lineman to be named the conference’s player of the year and as the NCAA DIII South Region player of year.
Success has followed Salyers anywhere he’s been.
Just as he did as a stalwart lineman in the prep and collegiate ranks, Salyers continued his hard work in the coaching ranks.
His St. Paul teams won the Cumberland District title in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
After a year at Castlewood, he took over the reins at Kelly and built the program into a contender before leaving to coach at the college level.
WELCOME TO KINGSPORT
Salyers was an assistant coach at Emory & Henry for a year before taking a position as an assistant coach back in the high school ranks, this time at Dobyns-Bennett.
Salyers was named D-B’s defensive line coach and assistant offensive line coach in 2012.
In 2016, he took over as the Indians’ defensive coordinator.
Salyers said coaching at the 6-A level has its differences from coaching at A and AA schools.
“At Wise I was the trainer, I was the janitor, I was the strength coach. I sort of did it all,” Salyers recalled. “Here we have trainers and a janitor and a strength coach. And we have a lot of great coaches that I’m surrounded with.”
Salyers coaches linebackers, while former Gate City state championship coach and D-B associate head coach Nick Colobro coaches the defensive ends.
Jake Mullins helps Salyers with the inside linebackers, while Joseph Hodge coaches the defensive linemen and Teddy Gaines, Dustin Gaines and DeVaughn Swafford coach the corners and safeties.
“They work hard every day and help me tremendously every day,” Salyers said of his coaches. “They love the game and they love the kids, and that’s what you have to do.”
The staff coaches a defensive unit that has held opponents to about 13 points and just over 175 yards per game this season.
“They give us great effort every week and they work hard at digesting what we throw at them each week,” Salyers said of his defense.
While the system at D-B is different than those Salyers has worked in previously in Southwest Virginia, he said there are some similarities.
“When you get down to it, the people here and the people in Southwest Virginia are the same,” Salyers said. “There’s good people here and good people there and they work hard.
“You’ve to work hard every day, no matter what the situation is. Whether you’re in 6-A football or single A or AA football, whatever it is, you’ve got to work hard and do the best you can do.”
The game at the 6-A level may be a little quicker and there are more players on the squad than Group A or AA teams have, but Salyers said the game is still the game.
“No matter where I’ve been, there’s been great kids and good kids that love the game they’re playing. And they just want to keep playing the game,” he said.
Salyers’ players and their love for the game will be on his mind when D-B takes the field against Cleveland Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in the opening round of the TSSAA 6-A playoffs.