MURFREESBORO — Willa Rogers finally reached the mountaintop.
The standout Dobyns-Bennett senior claimed her first TSSAA Division I Large Class singles title on Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex with an easy straight-sets win over Lincoln County’s Lucy Higgins.
“I was really happy with how my match went,” Rogers said. “I felt like I served well and played all of the big points well.”
The Liberty commit was quick and decisive with her shot choices in a 6-0, 6-0 win that took about 50 minutes to complete. Rogers missed only a handful of serves and clinched the match on a Higgins double-fault.
The championship match was far different from her semifinal match on Thursday — which lasted 3 hours, 15 minutes — against Collierville’s Margaux Britt. That went to a third set and Rogers had to rally late to pull it out.
Rogers became D-B's first female winner in singles since Margie Brown won the title in 1978.
That's saying a lot given all of the history of D-B tennis.
“I did not realize that and someone told me that when I came off the court, so that’s exciting,” Rogers said of the 43-year gap.
For D-B assistant coach Kaelin Toney, Friday was sweet.
Toney has been on the Lady Indians' staff as long as Rogers has been suiting up for the Tribe and has watched her grow.
“Nobody is more deserving than Willa,” Toney said. “She has worked her entire life for this moment and she just never gives up. To see her finish so strong and end her high school tennis career with a state championship is something really special.
“I’m so happy that I was a part of it for the last four years.”
It had been quite some time since Rogers reached the big stage.
She and Lainey Hill lost in the doubles finals her freshman season. Rogers then had a family conflict her sophomore season and last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So this one was a little bit sweeter than a lot of the other wins.
“This wasn’t really something I ever expected, especially since I lost two of my chances at it,” Rogers said. “This was a great way to go out and I’m really excited.”