KINGSPORT — Talent is Samantha Degrace’s middle name.
The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore who lit local tracks on fire in her freshman campaign is off to a good start this spring.
Degrace will almost assuredly be the top seed in two premier events — high jump and 100-meter hurdles — when the 42nd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics rolls around on May 6 at Science Hill.
She’ll also most likely be a part of the Lady Indians’ relay quartet in the 4x100.
“When I run the hurdles, sometimes I don’t run the right way and sometimes I do,” Degrace said. “I have to work on my arm movements and trail leg, but it’s really not all that hard. You just jump over something, but you have to go fast while doing it.”
Easy for her to say.
She cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump — tying her personal best — for the first time this spring during Saturday’s Frank Carver Invitational at Tennessee High, also winning the hurdles in 15.34 seconds.
Degrace’s talent was obvious from the first day she stepped onto the hallowed grounds of D-B’s Crowe-Coughenour Track.
“When I was younger, I used to go to the Boys and Girls Club and all I did was run,” she said. “I knew I wanted to run. At first, I didn’t know you could do middle school sports. When I heard about it when I was at (John) Sevier Middle, I wanted to do it.”
As a freshman, Degrace nabbed two all-state finishes in the high jump (fourth place, 5-4) and in the 100 hurdles (fifth, 15.28).
The state meet can sometimes be an eye-opening experience for a fantastic freshman, but Degrace performed admirably when it counted the most.
Her first time clearing 5-4 was at the state meet and she came within a half-second of tying her personal best in the shorter hurdles.
“It was a big accomplishment because when I was running hurdles in middle school, I didn’t have any fast times because I wasn’t pushed,” Degrace said. “Now when I run, I’m fast and I’m good at it. It’s way better than it was before.
“High jump is my favorite, so accomplishing all that I did last year was really good for me.”
Degrace has never been one to back down from competition.
At the DC/TC Relays last season, Elizabethton Seton — a private, all-girls school from Maryland — made the trek to Kingsport and brought along one of the best hurdlers on the East Coast in Spencer Settle.
Degrace finished second 100 hurdles with a time of 15.23 that broke the school record.
Settle won in a personal-best 14.98, eclipsing the meet record. Later in the season, Settle finished in the top 25 in the 400 hurdles at the Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field (24th, 1:03.60).
“She doesn’t get shaken up too much,” D-B assistant coach Brian Barrett said of Degrace. “She’s got some guts and she welcomes all comers. She did that at the Beach Run Invitational earlier this year because she was hurdling against some of the best people in the South and she did very well.”
The pure athletes seem to come through the D-B track programs on a regular basis, but Degrace stands out to Barrett in several ways.
“We’ve had a lot of guys come through that are talented and can do a lot of events,” Barrett said. “The first thing that sets her apart is that we haven’t had too many that can jump, hurdles and now we’ve got her sprinting.
“Secondly, she didn’t used to want to do the sprint workouts. Now, she’s doing the sprint workouts after her hurdle workouts. She’s buying into what we’re trying to do and I told her last year that she can write her own ticket if she does what we ask and keeps her grades up.”
Degrace hasn’t given much thought to the pentathlon this year, but three of the events — high jump, 100 hurdles and long jump — are in her wheelhouse. Last season, she long-jumped better than 16 feet at the Big 11 Conference meet, though she’s yet to do it again.
“I’m not really that good at distance, but I’m more of a sprinter,” she noted. “I might be able to do a 300, but that’s a little too long for me.”
Degrace’s potential is seemingly limitless. Recognition of that on the state level will be coming this spring and in a big way.
“You don’t get these kinds of kids like her,” Barrett said. “I’ve been at this thing for 35 years and once they come out here and watch them for the first time, you know they’re something special.”