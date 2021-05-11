KINGSPORT — Following a rocky start, Dobyns-Bennett freshman pitcher Sophie Dean settled in and found her groove in Tuesday’s District 1-AAA softball tournament elimination game with Volunteer, pitching the Lady Indians to a 3-2 win.
The Lady Indians (24-11) advanced to Wednesday’s double-elimination round at Daniel Boone at 5 p.m.
Dean was lights out after the first inning, sitting down 10 in a row at one point. She struck out four but got a lot of help from her defense in picking up the win.
Volunteer (11-16) put the bat on the ball quite a bit but continually hit line drives right at the Lady Indians.
“When we played Volunteer twice earlier, we pitched Julianne (Tipton) both times, so we decided to go with a different look,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “It ended up working out for us.”
D-B leadoff batter Emma Allgood lived up to her name, going 3-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the sixth.
“Emma had a great day and when she does well, we do well,” Hubbard said.
Savannah Hutchens was also big for the Tribe, going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
The Lady Indians got 10 hits, but they were only 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
“Savannah had a good day, too, and we got some hits, but we couldn’t get them when we got runners in scoring position,” Hubbard said.
Volunteer started off hot, with two of its first three batters reaching base on hits by Kendra Huff and the lone Lady Falcons senior, Aliyah Crawley. Both eventually scored thanks to the quick bat of Emily Wyatt, who hit a line drive single with two outs.
But after that opening frame, it was tough sledding for the Lady Falcons. No one got past second base the rest of the game and Volunteer did not record a hit.
“We hit the ball, but we just hit it right at them,” Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler said. “You have to give Andy’s defense a lot of credit. We did a good job on the things we could control, but what hurt us were the things we couldn’t control.
“Aliyah was our only senior this year, which is a tough one to lose, and she played hard no matter what it was. She’s a model player.”