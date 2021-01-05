JONESBOROUGH — The hot-shooting Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night with an 87-45 thrashing of Big 7 Conference foe David Crockett.
The Indians shot a blistering 10-for-21 from 3-point range and 56.3% overall from the field.
McKinley Tincher had a standout night for the Tribe, netting a game-high 24 points and making 6 of 8 from long range. He missed only his final two shots in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of that is our team’s willingness to share the ball and move it,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “We look out for one another and we have a lot of guys that are skilled. Tonight was a big night for McKinley.
“Our guys want that for each other, too. That’s pretty special when you have a group that loves to see others succeed.”
Jonavan Gillespie pitched in 23 on 7-of-13 shooting for D-B (13-3, 4-0). Jahson Dennis tallied 11 points and Malachi Hale had 10, including a one-handed tomahawk dunk in the first quarter to energize the Tribe.
“Jonavan is a fun kid because he plays so laid back and you wonder if he’s playing hard or not,” Poore said. “He’ll come out and have a good amount of points and he shoots the ball well. He’s just got talent.”
The Pioneers shot just 2-for-14 from 3-point range and 37.8% overall. Isaiah Lang and Ayden Begley each had nine points for the Pioneers.
The Tribe committed just five turnovers while forcing 13.
“Shooting covers a multitude of sins and we shoot the ball extremely well,” Poore said. “It’s just really fun.”
LADY PIONEERS EARN BIG WIN
Behind senior guard Emma Gouge’s big night, the Lady Pioneers notched their first victory over D-B since December 2005, winning 46-44.
Gouge finished with a game-high 18 points, hitting her last five shots from the field — including a layup with 24.6 seconds to go that gave Crockett (5-4, 1-0) a 46-42 lead.
“That felt like it was supposed to be the dagger, but we went down and committed a silly foul,” Lady Pioneers coach Thomas Gouge said. “I’m just so proud of these girls and we’re going to build off of this win towards something even better.”
Jabrea Johnson led the Lady Indians (8-6, 3-1) with 10 points, including two crucial free throws with less than 15 seconds to go that got them within a bucket. However, Jaden Potts’ shot to tie the game went wide as time expired.
The Lady Indians shot a woeful 8-for-29 from 3-point range and had hit only 2 of 20 at halftime. D-B also committed 10 turnovers in the second half, including a string of four straight led to a 6-0 Crockett run to start the fourth quarter.
“The seniors have been through so much for four years and we’ve been battling,” Gouge said. “We’ve blown a few leads over the last few weeks, but this feels so good to beat Dobyns-Bennett because they’re a great team and well coached.”
The Lady Pioneers were guilty of just one turnover in the fourth.